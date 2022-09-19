Pro surfer Tatiana West in pink string bikini goes ‘vacation mode’

Pro surfer Tatiana West showed off her incredible figure in a pink bikini. Pic credit: @tatiwest/Instagram

Tatiana West proved she was beach body ready as she showed off her physique in a new snap.

The professional surfer looked incredible as she posed in a hot pink string bikini on a beach in Hawaii.

Wearing her blonde hair in a bun, she accessorized the bikini with a pair of oversized sunglasses. The faraway shot allowed the camera to capture her athletic figure and the stunning backdrop behind her.

Standing with a pink inflatable rubber ring, she looked ready to take a dip in the warm blue ocean.

Tatiana wore a bikini from Body Glove, a brand with which she has her own swimwear collection.

Tagging them in the post, she wrote, “modo de férias: ON 💖 // vacation mode: ON 💞 haha feelin like barbie in my @bodyglovegirl 🎀”

Tatiana West has a captivating Instagram feed

The surfer was born in Brazil but grew up in Kauai, so she is no stranger to a Hawaiian beach. She surfed here as a teenager before turning pro at just 18 years old.

The beautiful beaches of Hawaii can be seen all over her Instagram feed, as she loves to show off her surfing skills to her fans.

She is always on vacation with these beautiful landscapes as her backdrop. Fans love her posts, with over half a million people following along on her surfing adventures.

There are plenty of jaw-dropping action shots too, and in one recent post, she thanks her fans for cheering her on and providing support as she competed in the 2022 World Surf League Final.

Followers offered messages of support for the surfer when she didn’t quite clinch the title as she had hoped.

The competition loss didn’t seem to matter to the fans as they wrote, “Well done this year Tati. Really inspiring performances.” and “Love youuu TTW!!! Surfing was phenomenal as usual 🤍🤍🤍”

Pic credit: @tatiwest/Instagram

The 26-year-old is currently ranked number 4 in the world according to the World Surf League and previously represented Brazil in the 2020 Olympics.

