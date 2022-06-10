Pro Surfer Sage Erickson in bikini for ocean sunset

Sage Erickson is happy to be returning to the ocean. Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

Pro surfer Sage Erickson is no stranger to wearing bikinis. After all, it’s basically her work uniform. But recently, she celebrated a return to the ocean and these beach bikini sunset photos are worth a thousand words.

Erickson just shared two photos of herself dipping her toes in the surf right as the sun set, and her 329k followers on Instagram are dazzled by the beautiful photos. So much so that she’s already racked up thousands of likes and dozens of comments, with her fans gushing about how gorgeous she looks with the sun going down.

This new photo share comes hot on the heels of a few Sage Erickson promotions as the pro surfer stays busy both in the water, and out as she reps some big name brands as well as some smaller ones that are deserving of her attention.

Sage Erickson is happy to be back in the water

In the photos that have garnered quite a bit of attention, Sage Erickson sports her signature blonde beachy waves and poses in a strapless white bikini for the perfect sunset photos.

Giving us a side pose, Erickson shows off her silhouette with the setting sun as well as a rocky beach lined with palm trees as her backdrop.

The picture is so perfect that one fan even mentioned that they were making it a wallpaper. Others gushed about how beautiful the ocean and Sage both look.

“Okay new wallpaper haha also good job on the maintenance,” one fan wrote.

Another gushed, “Don’t know which one is more beautiful sunset or you!!”

Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

Sage Erickson promotes Shiseido for World Oceans Day

Like fellow pro surfers Alana Blanchard and Anastasia Ashley, Sage Erickson made sure to post on World Oceans Day, and in her case, she promoted Shiseido, as she is an ambassador.

She wrote, “wouldn’t be who I am today without the ocean, and I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way. Love being an ambassador for @shiseido as they continue to bring awareness in protecting our beautiful oceans through their collaborative efforts with the @wsl. 💙 #WorldOceansDay.”

Shiseido has partnered again this year with the World Surf League (WSL), donating a portion of the proceeds from their limited-edition Shiseido x WSL Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ and Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ to the WSL’s environmental efforts as they work to protect the ocean.