Sage Erickson sizzled in a floral two-piece. Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

Sage Erickson’s bright smile challenged the sun in a post shared yesterday to promote the “Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion” by SHISEIDO.

The 31-year-old professional surfer showed off her sculpted physique in a colorful bikini that channeled the early 2000s with its nostalgic floral print.

She promoted the product by laying back in the sand with the blue sunscreen bottle held up by her beaming face.

Always keeping it real, the blonde bombshell didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, highlighting her natural beauty.

The last photo in the steamy carousel showed her applying sunscreen while sitting in the sand, giving a much better view of her entire fit figure.

Sage doesn’t have time for sunburns, so she’s stoked to have found a product that allows her to enjoy nature as long as she wants.

Sage Erickson rocked a barely-there bikini on the beach to promote Freestyle Watches

Sage looked ten shades of hot last month in a strapless red and yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

She could be seen wearing a black timepiece on her wrist to promote Freestyle Watches.

The gorgeous California girl is an ambassador for the water-resistant jewelry brand and clearly loves to accessorize even when hitting the waves.

She also appreciates everything mother nature offers, including the colorful bits of rock and glass along the shoreline.

Sage Erickson shared ‘dreamy’ surf session video in skintight wetsuit

Watching Sage in action is truly a meditative experience, as seen in a recent share from a “dreamy” surf session.

The five-foot-seven athlete moved her body in a skintight black wetsuit as if she was actually part of the wave below.

Those who managed to peel their eyes away from her jaw-dropping curves noticed her long blonde locks cascading down her back.

She added a heartfelt caption, with a portion reading, “Crazy how magic feels don’t leave, even over time…”

Most people are probably wondering how a pro like Sage keeps up her confidence, and she shared all her secrets during an interview with Byrdie.

She praised the power of visualization, saying, “A lot of positive imagery is really important. I found that helps not only in competition but also in my life in general.”

Sage also spoke about her skincare routine, “It’s one of those funny things: People think that just because I surf and spend time in the ocean, I don’t have much of a beauty routine, but I do.”