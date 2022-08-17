Pro surfer Sage Erickson all smiles in a checkered bikini

Sage Erickson showed off her bikini physique while wearing a checkered two-piece. Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

Pro surfer Sage Erickson seemed to enjoy catching some rays while beach-side, taking a little break from her usual routine of hitting the waves for board time.

The 31-year-old native Californian soaked up some rays from the hot summer sun as she sprawled out on a sandy beach to get her vitamin D session in gear.

Sage, who captured her first Championship Tour victory in 2017 at the Vans US Open of Surfing after a long five-year battle to prove herself in the surfing world, looked sunkissed to perfection as she showed off her toned abs and lean legs while laying flat on her back on the oceanside turf.

Joining fellow surfers like Alana Blanchard in giving fans a bit more of an eye-full with her latest post, Sage worked it for the camera, letting her radiant smile and bare skin do all the talking.

Sharing a two-pic series, Sage nearly blended right in with the sand surrounding her body and outstretched arms, laying first flat on her back with one leg tilted slightly for a slight knee bend.

Her bandeau-style bikini top and matching bottoms were splashed with brightly colored yellow-and-orange checkers for a fun change-up in the typical bikini material many other celebs and athletes prefer to wear.

In her second snap, Sage gave a closer peek at her upper torso and smiling face as she turned her head to one side to show off her flawless features.

A delicate gold chain necklace adorned her neck while little rows of small, white dots traced along her collarbone, presumably either tiny shells or dots of sunscreen.

Sage captioned her pics with, “Sun baby 🌞.”

Sage Erickson gets love from her fans

Sage’s rare bikini post did not go unnoticed by the athlete’s 327,000 Instagram followers, and many of them shared their thoughts on her recent snaps in her comment section.

“Wow! Now aren’t you just a bit of something special 😍,” said one impressed fan.

Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

“Looking so beautiful Sage,” another user told the surfer, as someone else followed it up with, “My god thanks alot you created this goddess and we watching😍.”

Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

Sage Erickson opens up about her boyfriend

Though the star keeps busy on the open ocean as she continues to make her mark in the surfing world, Sage recently sat down for a chat with E! about how she made sure to save time for her love life.

“He’s just incredible,” Sage told the magazine about her relationship with MLB player Daniel Norris.

“We actually met on Instagram when Instagram suggested three people to follow when you’re browsing and he was one of them,” she said.

“I love him and I love that we’re both athletes and we can understand what we go through,” she added.

“We very much understand long distance. We understand wins and losses and ups and downs and staying positive and we’re probably both a little bit crazy at this point from our sports and trying to adapt and stay on it.”