Nikki Van Dijk poses in her bikini for a mirror selfie. Pic Credit: @nikkivandijk/Instagram

Nikki Van Dijk showed off her muscular physique as she recently snapped a quick mirror selfie.

The 27-year-old is a professional Australian surfer and has been one of the biggest hidden threats on the Women’s Championship Tour.

Nikki finished the 2017 season ranked number 7 on the Jeep Leaderboard after claiming her first CT victory at the Cascais Women’s Pro in Portugal.

In 2018 and 2019, the professional surfer earned herself the 10th overall spot, claiming the last qualifying spot in Hawaii.

Since then, Nikki has kept herself busy as she’s been captured traveling the world while consistently training and having endless fun on the board.

The athlete keeps active on her social media platforms as she treats her 286,000 followers with constant picturesque shots.

Nikki Van Dijk turns heads in her tiny bikini

Nikki recently took to her Instagram as she captured a timeless selfie while she visited Bali, Indonesia.

The surfer wore a beautiful neon green bathing suit that hugged her body perfectly.

The bikini top was a low-cut halter design, while the bottoms were a classic cheeky style.

She wore her blonde hair down for the occasion as the long locks flowed beautifully down her back.

Even though her face was predominantly absent from the shot, the views were just as mesmerizing.

In the other photos she shared, she captured the many scenic views from Bali, which completely encapsulated the serenity of the peaceful getaway.

Nikki Van Dijk models in her baby blue suit

In another recent post, the surfer was photographed in a gorgeous baby blue one-piece bathing suit.

The surfer teamed up with the brand Wallien, a unique surf-wear company.

Nikki posed in the company’s stunning suit as she was captured happily, standing in the ocean and holding her hands out behind her back.

The one-piece suit tightly hugged her body, emphasizing her toned and muscular physique.

She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings and a couple of small dainty rings.

The surfer’s long hair blew in the wind behind her as her make-up-free face glistened in the sun.

The contrast between the beautiful blue water and the green trees against the color of her suit made for quite an aesthetically pleasing photo.

Nikki’s followers loved the charming shot as it received 4,000 likes and a handful of loving comments.