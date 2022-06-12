Pro surfer Isabella Nichols squats deep in skintight spandex

Isabella Nichols works hard to stay in great shape. Pic credit: @isabellanichols/Instagram

Isabella Nichols works hard to stay in shape so she can compete and win as a professional surfer and she’s proving just that in this latest video showing off her grueling workout routine.

The 23-year-old Aussie surfer has a lot to prove both in the ocean and out, making her mark on the surfing world as one of the women who refuse to conform to the status quo.

The Denmark-born Nichols won the World Juniors Championship in 2016 and it’s been uphill ever since. She even dipped her toes in acting, taking over the waves as Blake Lively’s stunt double in The Shallows, which came out the same year.

As an ambassador for Billabong womens’ clothing, Nichols reps a product that not only represents her as a surfer but also as an Aussie as the products are sold in Australia and New Zealand.

Isabella Nichols takes her workouts seriously

Isabella Nicols is currently in El Salvador as she readies herself for game day. On Saturday, she showed off her makeshift workout while wearing pink spandex bike shorts and a matching crop top.

The pro surfer was seen in the video doing deep squats while holding a big rock she dragged up from the beach as her weight. Isabella told her 55,800 followers on Instagram, “Improvising at its finest! Picked this big boy rock off the beach just now 😹 who needs a gym…”

Nichols later lost the rock and showed off her perfect form as she did pushups instead. It’s pretty clear that she’s putting in the work so that she can stay at the top of her game.

Isabella Nichols celebrates World Oceans Day as she keeps climbing in women’s surfing

As with many of her fellow womens’ pro surfers like Alana Blanchard and Anastasia Ashley, Isabella Nichols took the time out to celebrate World Oceans Day.

While repping Billabong in her caption, Nichols shared a photo of herself resting her upper body on her surfboard as she floated in the ocean, the water surrounding her a beautiful teal-blue.

She wrote, “The ocean has given me the world, a career, happiness & a beautiful place to connect with friends x happy World Ocean Day.”

Now, Nichols is in El Salvador for the Surf City El Salvador Pro, which runs from June 12-20. It looks like she may be competing against Brody Jenner’s girlfriend Tia Blanco, who is also in town and has been hitting the waves all week.