Pro surfer Coco Ho all smiles in floral bikini

Coco Ho is all smiles in floral bikini. Pic credit: @xococoho/Instagram

Pro surfer Coco Ho is all smiles in a floral bikini while posing for the camera while staying at the Hollow Tree’s Resort in Indonesia.

Professional Hawaiian surfer Coco Malia Camille Hapaikekoa looks stunning while posing under a large palm tree on the beach.

Coco has been surfing since she was seven and is the daughter of pro surfing pioneer Michael Ho.

Although she grew up in a surfing family, Coco has made a name for herself as a talented athlete with incredible personal style.

With sponsors like Volcom and Etnies, she has been able to curate the perfect Hawaiian surfer girl aesthetic.

In her Instagram Post, Coco is seen wearing a floral maroon bikini, a black Jaquemus bucket hat, statement sunglasses from Valley Eyewear, and chunky gold jewelry.

Shop Coco Ho’s beach look

To shop the look, you can purchase the Le bob Artichaut Frayed Expedition Hat in black for $140 USD on their website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition, her large statement sunglasses are from Australian sunglass brand Valley Eyewear USA. They are called the BANG in Dark Tortoise with Matte Black Metal Trim and Light Brown Lens, which retail for $240.00.

The famous surfer captioned her Instagram Post with, “sm:)e ur @htsresort”.

The resort tagged in her post is the Hollow Tree’s Resort in Mentawai, Indonesia. It is an all-inclusive beachfront resort in front of one of the world’s finest spots for surf waves.

Unfortunately, the waves were highly intense, considering Coco Ho also shared a video of her wiping out.

However, she got the hang of it with the perfect rip curl wave in her next Instagram post, which is a sick video of her surfing in slow motion recorded by surf videographer Lachlan Mckinnon “Mister Clips”.

Coco Ho Surf Beauty Brand Pirette

Coco isn’t just a surfer; she’s also a businesswoman! She is the Co-Owner of Pirette, a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand.

Pirette makes clean beauty products that are made for beach lovers in mind. Pirette has everything one needs to smell like a Hawaiian breeze, featuring summer-inspired fragrance oils, perfumes, and candles.

Coco’s brand also carries body oils, body lotion, coconut body scrub, and dry shampoo, a great option for salt-water-soaked skin.

According to their website, Pirette’s goal is to create a high-quality beauty line infused with an authentic beach scent that will instantly transport you to those perfect days with sun and sand.

Their signature scent featured in all their products consists of notes of fresh coconut, surf wax, and sunscreen for a dose of vitamin sea.

Coco Ho looks good on the beach and in the water, all while smelling like summer.