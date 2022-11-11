Anastasia Ashley looks stunning while she enjoys her time in the ocean. Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley enjoyed a nice day amongst the ocean as she posed away in her boat for a recent share.

The 35-year-old professional surfer was spotted in a rather rustic boat on a partially cloudy day.

She claimed it was her obligation to still capture the moment, no matter the shape or size of the boat.

The surfer shared this extraordinary view with her 1 million Instagram followers as she added it to her Story.

She let her fans indulge in this picturesque shot as she posed at the head of the chipped white boat.

Even though the boat might have been an eyesore, Anastasia had all eyes on her with her incredible fit.

Anastasia Ashley shares two gorgeous views

Anastasia sprawled out amongst the boat as she modeled for a quick picture.

The surfer wore a gorgeous, multi-colored one-piece that featured a huge cut-out design in the back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As her back was left completely uncovered, the front featured a variety of different plant patterns, which were colored pink and green.

The one-piece wrapped up tightly around her neck, and the rest of the design fit perfectly around her athletic body, accentuating her toned physique.

Her long hair was wet from a previous dip as she held onto her wavy locks while posing for the camera.

In the background, another boat made an appearance along the cloudy, storm-like sky.

In the Story, she stated, “Obligatory photo no matter on what boat I’m on.”

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley teams up with Celsius

In another recent post, the surfer partnered with Celsius as she promoted their energy drink.

She expressed that the drink is perfect for training as it helps her get a little energy boost. She captioned the post, “Bali surf days powered by @celsiusofficial #CelsiusLiveFit #celsiusbrandpartner.”

In the short clip, Anastasia sported a matching ripped bikini set. The red top was a gorgeous halter design that featured a pretty cut-out design in the front.

The matching red bottoms were a classic, low-rise, cheeky fit as they rested gently along her tiny waist.

The surfer’s hair was in wet waves as it naturally fell along the front of her body.

She held onto tightly to the energy drink in the first couple of seconds of the video as it then transitioned to her riding the waves with absolute ease.

Anastasia looked stunning as she promoted her favorite energy drink, while her fans surely felt the same way.

The surfer secured over 9k likes as the double clicks on the post kept coming her way.