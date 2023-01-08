Anastasia Ashley wows after riding the waves in California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley looked sensational in a bikini and sweats after making a splash in the California waters.

The 35-year-old, who won the title of Triple Crown Rookie of the Year award when she was just 16, showed off plenty of her tanned and toned skin for her day of fun in the sun.

Anastasia is no stranger to sharing a sizzling snap of her hitting the waves while rocking a barely-there ensemble.

It’s a common routine for the California native who spends the majority of her days on the water for practice.

On Saturday (January 7), Anastasia took to her Instagram Story to share another sensational selfie — and this time, she had just finished up a day at the beach.

Posing up a storm for her one million followers, Anastasia exuded confidence and beauty while holding her beloved surfboard.

Anastasia shows off sun-kissed skin in sizzling selfie

All eyes were on her impressive physique and toned abs thanks to the black bikini she effortlessly rocked.

Anastasia teamed the bikini top with a pair of grey baggy sweatpants.

Swapping out her usual sandals or sliders, Anastasia slipped into a pair of fleece-lined boots, which looked seriously cozy!

Anastasia Ashley posed up a storm after riding the California waves. Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

She let her fresh-out-the-water hazel locks cascade over her shoulders while beaming for the camera.

Appearing to leave her face free from makeup and letting her natural beauty shine, Anastasia simply stunned, captioning the snap, “Best thing after surf in California! Boots and sweats!”

Anastasia Ashley spends a lot of time in the gym

Between riding gigantic waves and bagging endless championship titles, Anastasia has more than proven herself to be one of the sport’s biggest superstars.

As you would expect, Anastasia puts in a lot of commitment and effort to maintain her award-winning physique.

When she’s not in the water or posing up a storm in front of a camera, Anastasia can be found in the gym.

The star usually spends every day in the gym, where she does “specific exercises for legs to keep them strong,” as she told Cosmopolitan.

She’s also a big fan of spinning and Flywheel and says she spends “between 30 and 45 minutes” doing cardio and then the same amount of time for “strength training, plyometrics, Pilates, and stretching.”

Anastasia Ashley ‘truly knew’ she was destined to surf

It seems that Anastasia, who shot to fame over ten years ago, was always destined to surf.

The beauty first picked up a surfboard at just six years old, and from that moment, she “truly knew this is what I’m going to be doing the rest of my life.”

Speaking to Refinery 29, she revealed, “It gave me a feeling like nothing else in the world.”

Anastasia also opened up about her childhood as a surfer, noting it “wasn’t a cool thing to be a female athlete or a female surfer.”

She also discussed how she struggled to get her foot in the pro-surfing industry due to fewer female role models back then.