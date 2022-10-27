Anastasia looked amazing in the red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley looked amazing this week while on vacation.

The 35-year-old pro surfer wowed in a tiny red bikini that showed off her amazing abs.

Wearing her sun-kissed brunette hair loose, Anastasia had clearly just been on her board as her locks were damp around her shoulders.

In another section of the video clip shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, Anastasia can be seen lying next to her surfboard on the shore of the beach in Bali.

The surfer also showed off her athleticism as she added a snippet of her expertly riding the waves.

The video was part of a collaboration with energy drink manufacturer Celsius, which she told her fans was “powering her Bali surf days.”

Anastasia Ashley looks stunning in bikini videos

Unsurprisingly, Anastasia is no stranger to a bikini shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Earlier this month, the star shared a stunning clip while wearing a simple black swimsuit. Holding her surfboard under her arm, Anastasia smiled at the camera as she walked into the waves.

“On my way to steal your wave,” she captioned the picture.

In another video from Bali, Anastasia showed off the amazing villa that she was staying at, which was hidden in the hills with an incredible view of the ocean. The house also had an infinity pool, which Anastasia obviously made good use of!

However, rather than taking a normal dip, Anastasia couldn’t resist plunging her surfboard into the water.

The athlete, who also competed as a survivalist on the TV show Naked and Afraid, wowed in a pale blue bikini in the video as she threw her board into the pool before jumping on it.

Slowly sinking into the water, she laughed at the camera as she turned to enjoy the scenery.

Anastasia Ashley wows at the skatepark

Not only is Anastasia incredible at riding a board in the ocean, but she is also an expert at it on dry land.

The star often shares clips of herself expertly maneuvering a skateboard, and last month posted a video of her navigating a tricky blue track.

Dressed in tiny denim hotpants and a patterned string bikini top, Anastasia donned a pair of pink Converse trainers as she zoomed across the brightly colored skatepark.

She wore her long dark hair in waves, which flowed behind her in the wind as she picked up the pace of her skating.