Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley in monokini stuns from ‘this view in the water’

Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley was stunning in a monokini with a lovely water view.

The bright red monokini with a mix of different colors on the bodice was backless, with a string tie and halter straps around the shoulders. It showed off the hardworking surfer’s toned and muscular body as she waded out further into the ocean.

Anastasia’s hair was soaked from her swim and fell in loose beach locks down her back. The surfer rocked a no-makeup look, and her natural beauty glowed, along with the shining atmosphere around her.

The 35-year-old model swam into the sea on a white surfboard with a bold blue pattern near the foot. Anastasia looked radiant as she pushed down on her board and raised her upper body, to truly appreciate and breathe in both the sky and the sea.

Anastasia posted the stunning video to her Instagram on Friday, with the caption, “This view from the water was” beside a heart-eye emoji. The post earned over 6,000 likes and over 70 comments.

The accomplished surfer was right–the view was absolutely gorgeous. The clear ocean water glistened and rippled around her, and the sun shimmered behind the clouds with light shades of pink and blue.

Anastasia Ashley was a female athlete before it was ‘cool’

Anastasia first tried surfing around age 5 or 6, and ever since then she knew she would surf for “the rest of her life,” as she told Refinery29.

“Growing up, it wasn’t a cool thing to be a female athlete or a female surfer. It taught me to be strong and do what I love,” Anastasia went on to explain. “I want to be out there and show you can be a strong, fearless, independent athlete and be a woman.”

Anastasia has competed internationally, has brought home championship titles, and has most definitely becomes the inspiration she always dreamed she would be.

Anastasia Ashley is a product ambassador for Starborough Wine

Anastasia has shared posts to her Instagram with Starborough wine, which has a commitment to helping save the ocean.

The athlete recently shared a post, sipping on Starbrough Wine in an eye-catching green bikini that nicely paired with the wine bottle and label. Anastasia was at a tropical location, complete with palm trees and a shoreline.

Anastasia captioned her post, “Beach and @starboroughwine make for an epic day. Check out all the awesome things they are doing on their page and learn more about how they are supporting coral reefs during World Ocean Month.”