Anastasia Ashley is all about beach life. After all, she is a pro surfer.

She’s been spending plenty of time by the ocean recently and rocking various bikinis as she documents her days.

The brunette athlete shared a Reel featuring one of her favorite drinks — Celsius.

Anastasia has been repping the brand for a while now, but this Reel stood out because of the scenery and her leopard print bikini.

She was playful during the Reel, sharing various angles with the drink in sight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The surfer captioned her post, “My everyday dream vibe is surf, sun and @celsiusofficial #CelsiusLiveFit #CelsiusBrandPartner.”

Anastasia Ashley rocks a leopard bikini

In her Instagram Reel, Anastasia Ashley donned a busty leopard bikini.

While filming her partnership video, she was on the beach, so it made sense to look the part.

Anastasia even had her surfboard close by. The ocean was visible, and it looked like the waves were decent that day.

Maintaining her physique is important. Anastasia essentially lives in a bikini or a wetsuit because of her surfing career.

Over the last few weeks, she’s donned a few cute ones. Typically Anastasia goes for solid color two-pieces, but the leopard print was a hit.

Anastasia Ashley is an ambassador for Celsius

Anastasia’s Reel promoting Celsius isn’t her first, and it likely won’t be her last. She has done several ads for the company in the past, and she seems to enjoy the beverage.

It is an energy drink but set apart because of the ingredients. The about section of Celsius reads, in part, “CELSIUS stands out against other brands because it’s made with healthier ingredients such as ginger, guarana, green tea and 7 essential vitamins. Our drinks contain no sugar, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. CELSIUS is certified gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO.”

The beautiful brunette donned a Celsius swimsuit while repping the brand. It was a one-piece but was cut out all over her abdomen, showing off her toned midriff. It was a celebration of a new flavor launch, which Anastasia discussed in the post’s caption.

She wrote, “New @celsiusofficial flavor arctic vibe❄️🌊 is totally vibe when in California #CelsiusLiveFit #Celsiusbrandpartner.”

Anastasia travels all over the country for her surfing endeavors, but she considers California, Hawaii, and Florida her home bases. Surfing the waves has been her passion, and it seems that it works well with her being a brand ambassador for Celsius.