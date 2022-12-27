Anastasia Ashley stunned in a Christmas-themed bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Anastasia Ashley looked stunning in a Christmasy beach bikini which she donned for a promotion. The 35-year-old professional surfer’s promo revealed what she got from “Santa” this year.

She wore a bright red bikini while barefoot on the beach in the short promo. The red color matched well with the holiday theme, and the bikini showed her toned abs and flawless legs.

Ashley also donned a red and white Santa Claus hat to add to the festive spirit. She opted to wear her long dirty blond hair loose and cascading down her back in subtle waves from underneath her hat.

Of course, even over the holidays, Ashley is never far from her surfboard. She carried her surfboard at her side as she walked towards the camera.

Ashley went for a natural look for the beach promo, opting for subtle makeup and minimal accessories.

As the promo played out, Ashley could be seen putting down her surfboard as she approached the camera. With Christmas tunes playing in the background, she stopped and bent down to inspect a tiny Christmas tree adorned with Celsius energy drinks.

Anastasia Ashley is Celsius Drink partner

The promo was her latest advertisement as a partner for Celsius Drink. In her caption, she noted that this year, Santa gifted her with Celsius Drink in lemon-lime flavor.

At the end of the promo, she could be seen taking a drink from the new lemon-line Celsius. Afterward, she smiled her approval while holding out the drink to the camera.

While the pro surfer attracts much brand attention with her one million Instagram followers, Celsius Drink is the most prominent one she partners with. Ashley most often promotes the brand via her Instagram posts, and her followers can spot a Celsius drink in the vast majority of photos and videos she has posted for over a year.

She has fostered an interest in the brand by advertising new flavors or bringing awareness to the large array of flavors already available. Sometimes her favorite flavor shifts depending on what season it is.

Another strategy she has used as a Celsius partner is to promote the brand through her surfing. Sometimes she will pair advertisements with footage of her surfing to illustrate how the energy drink powers her through her sport.

Ashley has been consistent in her advertising for her partner Celsius, and her status as a pro surfer gives her a unique platform to do so.

Ashley recently traveled to Miami, Florida

Followers of Ashley will know that the surfer loves to travel. Many of her videos and photos have captured her moving around from place to place.

Just recently, she shared some breathtaking photos and videos of her trip to Bali. She even tried taking her surfboard to her resort’s pool, which didn’t work out so well.

The month before Bali, she was in California, attending a Surfer Girl Pro event and representing her partner Celsius. However, most recently, she traveled to Miami, Florida.

She shared her trip with her followers via a mini vlog highlighting all of her trip’s best parts. In addition to being a surfer, she is also a skater, so one of her favorite things about Miami was their Haulover Beach Skatepark.

Conveniently, the skatepark is located right next to her favorite beach, Haulover Beach. After skating, she visited the beach in a gorgeous yellow bikini with a mono-strap top.

After a day of skating and swimming, she stopped at La Sandwicherie and ordered a tropical sandwich with fresh fruit and turkey. She also teased that she might be doing more of these mini-vlogs to highlight her travels.