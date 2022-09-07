Pro surfer Alessa Quizon stuns in plunging bikini

Pro surfer Alessa Quizon is stunning in a plunging bikini. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Pro surfer Alessa Quizon was absolutely stunning in a plunging bikini while surrounded by natural beauty.

The plunging black string bikini was placed perfectly to show off Alessa’s incredibly toned body and her amazing curves. The professional surfer looked like a goddess as she posed in a sitting position with her long legs slightly bent in front of her.

Alessa wore her hair loose, with it tossed over her shoulders in a wavy fashion. The faraway shot allowed the camera to truly capture her athletic look and figure from a distance.

The vacation-like destination was almost as beautiful as Alessa herself, showing a colorful cave with greens and purples, along with a blue body of water that flowed through the magnificent passage.

The 28-year-old athlete posted the gorgeous shot to Instagram, and it has received nearly 8,000 likes. Compliments and encouragement poured in through the comments for Alessa, and fans seemed to love the post.

Alessa seemed relaxed and at peace during this amazing adventure and as always, her fans are excited to see what she does next.

Alessa Quizon married UFC fighter Max Holloway

Alessa Quizon married UFC fighter Max Holloway in April 2022 with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The iconic couple announced their engagement in November 2022, and had reportedly begun dating earlier that same year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The gorgeous couple officially tied the knot and looked amazing in the process. Alessa’s dress was intricate and elegant, and Max looked suave in a Valentino suit.

Alessa captioned her first wedding post on Instagram with, “4/16/2022✨ I married the love of my life. Sorry in advance, just wanted to let you guys know that I will be spamming your feed with all the beautiful memories that were made and the appreciation for those that made our wedding so special.”

Fans could hardly call her following posts spam, as they loved and appreciated every photo that captured the beautiful day.

Alessa Quizon has a captivating Instagram feed

Alessa is popular on Instagram with a following of 603,000. It’s no wonder that fans adore her posts, which feature gorgeous landscapes in Hawaii, surfing videos, beach photos, and more.

The professional surfer even posted a video of herself skateboarding down a road with scenic Hawaii in the background.

Alessa captioned the post, “Friday’s vibe” with a couple of emojis alongside it.