Alessa Quizon looks stunning during her scenic cave pool visit. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Quizon recently cozied up against a rock wall as she elegantly posed for a picturesque photo in beautiful Mykonos.

The 28-year-old professional surfer has made quite a name for herself over the years, as she’s considered to be one of the top Hawaiian surfers.

Alessa was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she was immediately introduced to the sport as she was born into a typical Hawaiian surf family.

Her father would take her and her sister surfing on the Westside of Oahu to a beach called Makaha, and little did she know that would be the start of her successful career as a professional athlete.

However, Alessa moved away from her home town of Honolulu and is now a Makaha resident.

The surfer certainly doesn’t shy away from keeping her fans in the loop as she is actively posting on her Instagram, continually treating her fans to some scenic and rather breathtaking photographs.

Alessa Quizon poses in her busty bikini

Alessa’s Instagram is undeniably eye-catching and mesmerizing as she uploads the most gorgeous, panoramic photos.

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, she treated her 605 thousand followers to a rather sensual bikini picture.

The surfer propped herself up against a rock wall while taking a nice dip in the pool of Cavo Tagoo Mykonos.

Alessa wore a teeny black bikini as she was dripping wet from the refreshing dip.

Her bikini top was a low-cut halter, and the bottoms were a classic black fit that rested on her hips, accentuating her toned, athletic physique.

The surfer accessorized with a chunky, chain-like necklace and paired it with a couple of simple gold bracelets.

The picture was simply a piece of artwork and Alessa looked flawless.

She captioned the photo, “Little insight on the cave room we stayed in Mykonos ✨.”

Alessa Quizon shares an inside look from her epic trip

The surfer shared more than just a couple of bikini pictures from her Mykonos trip; she shared some adventurous clips that were filled with nothing but gorgeous views.

Alessa was captured swimming in the blue, crystal-clear waters of Mykonos and eating an assortment of fruit in her teeny bikini as she overlooked the ocean.

It goes without saying that Alessa certainly enjoyed her time away from her surfboard to instead enjoy some much-needed R&R.

She captioned the video, “This was our first day straight off the plane, Mykonos ✨.”

The video was inevitably well-loved as it received over 10 thousand likes from her followers.

Fans are certainly eager to see where Alessa’s surf journey brings her next.