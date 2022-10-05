Pro surfer Alessa Holloway stuns in skimpy bathroom bikini

Surfer Alessa Holloway is rocking a tiny bikini in a bathroom. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Professional surfer Alessa Holloway is gorgeous in Greece as she poses in a floral bikini.

The professional athlete has been hitting all of her angles while on vacation in the Mediterranean.

Earlier, Alessa posted from a bedroom as she posed in front of a massive gold door for a mirror selfie.

Alessa took it to the bathroom for the latest shots, shared on her Instagram Stories, rocking the same floral bikini from earlier in the day.

She opted to zoom out for the latest shot as she shared her reflection in a mirror that was only one of a few in the room. Alessa looked tanned and toned as she enjoyed some R&R in scenic Mykonos.

Alessa’s spaghetti strap bikini top had orange, black, and yellow flowers with ruching on the bodice. She matched the top with bikini bottoms featuring large yellow floral designs and strings on both sides.

Alessa Holloway stuns in floral bikini from Greece

Alessa’s phone partially concealed her face, but her long mane was viewable and in a side part.

The surfer held her phone in one hand and let the other hand fall freely for the mirror selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mirrors overlooked the marble counters built into the floor of the same material. Alessa’s makeup appeared strewn across the counters, which also had twin oval sinks of a darker color. Behind Alessa, there were showers with sliding doors and a towel on the ground to provide extra grip.

Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

The Billabong ambassador represented the label in the post, which she has fronted for most of her surf career.

Alessa Holloway thinks family is important

Although Alessa Holloway has achieved incredible success, she has managed to stay humble and remember where she came from, thanks to a strong upbringing.

Alessa spoke with Elle magazine, where she described the most important life lessons she had learned, and those lessons came from her parents.

Alessa advised readers, “Win or lose, always have a smile on your face – I think that’s a good way to live. My dad taught me that; my family are the biggest inspiration, and my parents are such great role models.”

The surfer revealed that she faced difficulty growing up but could depend on her family values and relatives for strength.

Alessa continued, “It wasn’t easy for us growing up, but we stuck together, and even to this day, we’re a strong unit.”

Alessa married MMA fighter Max Holloway and now has a family of her own.