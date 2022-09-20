Pro surfer Alessa Holloway sizzles in a string bikini with an incredible view

Alessa Holloway rocked a string bikini for a beach snap. Picture credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway looked simply stunning as she sizzled in a string bikini for a gorgeous beach pic.

The pro surfer posed in a skimpy black two-piece before jagged rocks with waves lapping gently into shore.

She stared demurely over her shoulder and seemed to bask in the sunshine that beamed down from a blue Hawaiian sky.

Alessa’s pose perfectly showcased her toned, tanned physique and stunning curves.

One heel was lifted gently off the sand, and her hands were raised to her long brown hair, which flowed down her back.

Alessa accessorized the look with gold bracelets on her right wrist, and the outfit revealed a tattoo on her side.

Alessa Holloway stuns in pink bikini

The Hawaiian beauty regularly shares beautiful pics with her 607k Instagram followers.

As well as surfing shots, she shares clips of her enjoying the state’s idyllic countryside and her recent wedding.

Monsters and Critics told just last week how Alessa looked amazing in a recently posted photo of her in a pink bikini.

The image was taken by famed Hawaiian photographer Ha’a Keaulana and had an enchanting feel, with the pro surfer shown standing on a smooth boulder surrounded by rock pools.

A second picture captured her crouching next to the crystal clear waters as she modeled a Billabong bikini.

Alessa Holloway’s marital bliss

Alessa tied the knot with UFC fighter Max Holloway in April. They married in a beautiful beachside ceremony in Waianae, Honolulu County, Hawaii.

We told previously how the pair announced their engagement on social media, alongside a string of images that captured his proposal, to which Alessa said ‘yes.’

“With all my heart, yes. Yes to forever with you and Rush,” she wrote in the caption.

Seven-year-old Rush is Max’s son from his previous marriage to American model Kaimana Pa’aluhi. They divorced in 2012.

Alessa has since shared several posts about her joyous wedding day, saying at the time, “I married the love of my life. Sorry in advance, just wanted to let you guys know that I will be spamming your feed with all the beautiful memories that were made and the appreciation for those that made our wedding so special.”

Other photos and images have given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her big day, including her stunning dress and gorgeous bouquets.

In another post, showing the pair kissing as they tied the knot, Alessa described Max as “My champion all around.”

Legendary fighter Max is currently ranked No.1 in the UFC Featherweight rankings and 12th in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings.