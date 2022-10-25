Alessa Holloway showed off her curves in sizzling post. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway looked stunning as she rocked a bikini in a scenic waterfall snap.

The pro surfer has an enviable physique and loves to post pics that showcase it to the fullest.

For this post, Alessa donned a skimpy black two-piece to explore an idyllic setting.

The outfit perfectly showed off Alessa’s curves as well as her tanned limbs as she leaned back on a cliff face.

Her hair was swept over one shoulder, reaching down to just above her toned stomach.

Water showered down spectacularly in front of her as the athlete gazed up and rested one hand on a glistening rock to her right.

Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway’s love for her landscape

Alessa accessorized her look with a necklace and two bracelets.

The stunning snap perfectly captured the beauty of the setting, with the waterfall cascading down the rocks from a lush green setting above.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alessa loves to share snaps with her 611k Instagram followers that show off her native Hawaii and its idyllic landscape.

She is often seen reclining by rock pools or gazing out over gorgeous coastlines as she enjoys her active lifestyle.

And she recently posted a pic of her posing in a skimpy bikini on a beach day.

The snap saw her posing in front of a tree with white sand, a crystal clear ocean, and a cloudless blue sky stretching out in the background.

Alessa Holloway’s Greek odyssey

Alessa, who is married to UFC fighter Max Holloway, has also been enjoying the beauty of Greece recently.

Her time there included a stay in a stunning cave room in Mykonos.

Snaps from the trip show Alessa reclining in a black bikini beside clear waters that lead out through a tunnel from the stunning accommodation she and Max shared. White rock walls lead down to the entrance and reflected light from the sun.

Alessa captioned one pic of the setting simply, “The cave 💎✨.”

Other snaps Alessa posted to Instagram showed the couple enjoying a swim in the ocean, plunging into a pool, cruising down the coastline and tasting the local cuisine.

Alessa married Max in April in a married in a beachside ceremony in Waianae, Honolulu County, Hawaii.

We told previously how the pair announced their engagement on social media, alongside a string of images that captured his proposal, to which Alessa said “yes.”

Celebrities congratulating the couple included baseball star Shane Victorino, NBA player Tobias Harris, Jordan Wiseley of MTV’s The Challenge, and Marcedes Lewis of the Green Bay Packers.