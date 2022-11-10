Alessa Holloway is breathtaking as she wears only a sarong. Pic credit: @alessaquizon/Instagram

Alessa Holloway looked absolutely breathtaking as she posed for the camera in a recent photoshoot.

The professional surfer teamed up with native Hawaiian female photographer, Ha’a Keaulana.

The two women created a beautiful collage of artwork together which all took place in Alessa’s backyard.

The Hawaiian athlete most certainly stunned her fans with this jaw-dropping content as she posed wearing only a sarong in a lei around her neck.

Alessa was kind enough to gift this memorable moment to her fans as she uploaded the array of photos to her Instagram.

Her 611k followers certainly were given a special treat with this share as it encapsulated Alessa’s most beautiful and genuine self.

Alessa Holloway is effortlessly stunning

The collection of photos featured four timeless shots as Alessa posed amongst the grass while the ocean in the background made for a rather scenic setting.

The first slide featured a black-and-white shot that incorporated a purplish tint. The surfer looked gorgeous as she propped herself up against the tree. Alessa’s long brown hair then blew in the wind while she gently held onto her chest.

However, the other slides featured a bit more color which left the shots with a variety of vibrant hues.

The model positioned herself near the same palm tree as she wore a yellow and white lei and further paired it with a blue and white sarong.

The sarong gently rested amongst her hips as it highlighted her tiny waist. The bottoms also featured a long slit right up the middle which accentuated her long legs.

The surfer appeared to rock a completely fresh face as her skin naturally glowed in the photographs.

She accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry and then added a yellow and white flower to her hair which was perfectly placed behind her ear.

She captioned the post, “To be lei’d is to be loved 🌺 Its always fun shooting w/ my bestie, especially when it’s in our backyard. ✨ 📸@haakeaulana.”

Alessa Holloway teams up with Celsius

In another recent share, the Hawaiian beauty partnered up with Celsius energy drink.

The surfer expressed her love for the drink and how it helps her get that extra special boost that she needs to be productive.

Alessa smiled while she posed on the beach as she held on closely to her purple surfboard.

She rocked a matching, bright red bikini set that accentuated her hourglass figure.

She then captioned the post, “@celsiusofficial getting me through these fun packed days ✨ #celsiuslivefit #celsiusbrandpartner.”

Fans came out to support the energetic photo as the post secured over 17k red hearts.