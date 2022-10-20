Pro surfer Alana Blanchard stuns in a skimpy bikini for beachy promo

Pro surfer, Alana Blanchard, looked stunning as she posed in a bikini for a beachy promo. Pic credit: @alanarblanchard/Instagram

Alana Blanchard looked stunning as she posed in a bikini to promote a product.

The 32-year-old pro surfer hit the beach for her latest product promotion. For the shoot, she laid on her stomach in the sand while propping herself up on her elbows as she smiled over her shoulder.

Though she kept her make-up minimal, she looked dazzling as she showed off her athletic physique and left her blonde hair hanging in waves around her face.

In addition to her natural look, she sported a delicate gold necklace with an arch pendant.

Meanwhile, the lip balm she promoted stood against her arm as she posed. The lip balm is a product from Pursuit Beauty, which Blanchard co-founded.

According to Blanchard, the lip balm contains ingredients like cocoa seed butter and vitamin E that keep her lips hydrated and sun-protected.

Blanchard looked stunning and radiant in her promo for Pursuit Beauty’s lip balm.

Meanwhile, she is the best figure to develop and promote Pursuit Beauty’s products as she spends hours in the sun every day for surfing practice. Blanchard has also promoted Pursuit Beauty’s sunscreen lotion, as her skin needs just as much protection as her lips.

For the sunscreen photo shoot, she also hit the beach and even got out on the waves for a short video. She donned a long-sleeve, open-backed, one-piece yellow swimsuit as she surfed small waves for the camera.

Blanchard has been surfing for her entire life, after first being taught how to surf at the age of 4 by her father.

She started competing in competitions at 9, won multiple championships, and even surfed on the ASP World Tour.

Today, she spends her days surfing, managing her social media accounts, promoting Pursuit Beauty, and spending time with her fiance Jack Freestone and her two children, Banks and Koda.

Blanchard captures her day-to-day life with family

Blanchard is very active on social media and has taken to documenting her and her family’s lives through it. She frequently posts about her family on her Instagram account, which boasts almost 2 million followers.

She also has a YouTube channel called Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone, where she vlogs and shares their adventures weekly.

Their lives are rarely dull as they live on the beautiful Hawaiian island Kauai and frequently travel to such places as Bali and the Mentawai Islands.

Blanchard and her husband are both professional surfers, so they spend most days out on the water. Meanwhile, they have already begun taking their kids along and getting them acquainted with surfing.

Her social media activity has caught quite a lot of attention as Blanchard even landed a partnership with Citizen Watches and promoted their water-resistant Promaster Dive watch.

Blanchard lives a busy but seemingly satisfying life as she advances her social media career, continues catching waves, and spends quality time with her family.