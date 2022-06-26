Pro surfer Alana Blanchard poses topless in Bali

Alana Blanchard really enjoyed her time in Bali. Pic credit: @alanarblachard/Instagram

Pro surfer Alana Blanchard has been enjoying an epic Bali trip with her family but she’s clearly not done sharing what she was up to during her time abroad.

Now, Alana is sharing topless photos taken during her time in Bali by a local photographer and it’s safe to say she looks gorgeous.

Alana and her family have been enjoying the sand and surf for over a month, telling fans about the exhausting amount of travel that it took to get to their destination, including multiple flights, boat rides and an overnight stay as they made their voyage to this paradise location but based on what we’ve seen, it was clearly all worth it.

Alana Blanchard poses topless

In her latest photo share, and proving that Bali makes everything even more beautiful, pro surfer Alana Blanchard posed topless, using only her hands and some strategic tree placement to ensure she didn’t show off too much skin.

Alana posed only wearing ankle-length white pants that clung tightly to her hips and waist, showing off her toned and tanned athletic body before flaring out into a wider leg at the bottom.

The photos are done in black and white for dramatic flare. In the first, Alana looks longingly at the camera, showing off her long, lean backside while covering her breasts with a tree. She looks away from the camera for the second photo and in the third, we can’t see her head but can see her breasts again, covered only by a strategically placed hand and her long, sunkissed hair.

The fourth and fifth photos in the series are close-up and farther-away shots of the first photos and show off Alana’s impressive physique. She captioned the photos, writing, “Some film with @atthebeachphoto.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It turns out that At the Beach Photo is a Bali photographer named Suzanne who specializes in these beach portraits and takes photos of models, athletes, and anyone else wanting to look incredible under the Bali sun.

Alana Blanchard has enjoyed amazing times in Bali with her family

Alana Blanchard’s Bali trip has been pretty epic and she’s been sharing it all with friends and fans via Instagram. She even shared a sweet moment with her husband, Jack Freestone, as they had a bit of a beach makeout captured on camera as their time on the beach wound down.

She also shared photos of her incredible bikini body and a sweet kiss with her son Banks as they played in the sand. In a video shared to Instagram, she paddled out on her surfboard, showing off her perfect Bali buns while Banks sat in front, enjoying the surfing lesson.