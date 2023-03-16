Pro golfer Hailey Rae Ostrom typically appears on social media in various stunning golf outfits as she shows her skills on the courses.

However, she occasionally enjoys other outdoor activities, including the recent fishing trip she revealed to her fans.

The tanned and toned 29-year-old donned a bright pink bikini top for the outing and curve-hugging Daisy Dukes as her shorts for a jaw-dropping outfit.

To complete the look, Ostrom wore a pair of black and white low-top Nike sneakers, dark shades, and a beige cowboy hat with her blonde flocks flowing from underneath past her shoulders.

“Gone fishin’ w Larry and Louie. No fish were caught but if anyone asks I caught a couple namers,” Ostrom wrote in her caption, with hashtags #TeamHailey, #ToeTap, and #fishing.

The trip took place in sunny Phoenix, Arizona, based on the geotag she used for her Instagram post.

Hailey Rae Ostrom stuns with her cowgirl style for a fishing trip

Taking to Instagram, Ostrom shared a carousel of images from her excursion in Phoenix, with the first showing her sitting on the back of a pickup truck’s bed as she looked to the side and held a can of Prime nearby.

In her second photo, Ostrom stands in front of the truck’s open bed with fishing rods in hand and a bright smile on her face.

Another photo shows a shot of the calm water with a blanket on the nearby grass and a plastic container with cheese, crackers, and deli meats for lunch or snacks.

Ostrom also included a quick video clip as she stands with her back to the camera and casts her line out into the water to catch some fish.

The final image in Ostrom’s carousel shows her giving a rock n’ roll hand gesture as she sits behind the wheel of the pickup truck.

Hailey Rae Ostrom’s endeavors

Ostrom, who appeared on the Golf Channel shows Shotmakers and Driver vs. Driver 2, has indicated she aspires to play in the LPGA tour. In the meantime, she continues to hone her skills and share content with her 542,000 followers on Instagram.

While she has only a fraction of the following that golf star Paige Spiranac has on the Gram, she still has her fair share of sponsors. On her official website, Ostrom lists Nike, Massage Envy, and Rukket Sports as current sponsors.

She also lists major brands, including Adidas, Kia, Marriott, Puma, and Nikon, among those she’s worked with.

Last year, Ostrom shared an Instagram post in which she promoted Genesis USA, the luxury brand owned by Hyundai that has been around since 2015.

Among the models Genesis USA offers are the G70, G80, and Electrified G80 for cars and the GV60, GV70, and Electrified GV70 for SUVs.

In a carousel post, Ostrom smiles as she strikes several poses near one of the GV80 models. A final photo shows the blonde beauty still smiling, this time behind the GV80’s steering wheel.

“Beep beep! Driving through summer in style with the @genesis_usa #GV80. I’m excited to share with y’all the many great things @genesis_usa is doing for golf AND our community, as well as tell you what it means to me to “Make the Game Your Own”!! Stay tuned 🤍 #MakeTheGameYourOwn #GenesisPartner,” she wrote in her caption.

It’s unknown how much she made through the paid partnership, but she shared several other Instagram posts in promotion of Genesis USA. As an influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, Ostrom is likely cashing in with the major brands she promotes while continuing to practice her favorite sport.