Avril Mathie didn’t let a sprained ankle spoil her fun as she took South Beach Miami to enjoy some sunshine along the white sand.

The 35-year-old boxer took a slight spill along the cement last week that ended up turning into an ankle injury.

However, that didn’t seem to put a damper on the athlete’s mood, as she got back up and carried on with a positive attitude.

Avril shared the news with fans in the form of a collage of photos that she uploaded onto her Instagram account.

The Australian beauty even went on to share some photos of the ankle injury right after it occurred.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She further shared her progress a week after the incident, which landed her at the beach, indulging in much-needed beach therapy.

Avril Mathie enjoys her recovery in a black bikini on the beach

In the first slide, Avril rested on her bright pink beach towel while she snapped a quick selfie.

The boxer geared up in a cheeky, black bikini set while she lifted her injured ankle in the air.

Despite the tightly wrapped ankle, Avril sported a huge smile on her face.

She paired the bikini with a large straw-textured hat, as well as a pair of black, oversized sunglasses.

Some of the other slides included pictures of her swollen ankle along with another that captured her watching a boxing match from the comfort of her own home while sipping on a tasty beer.

Avril included a couple more beach selfies and a pool picture as she rocked a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

Even though Avril has to take things easy for a couple of weeks, the athlete has certainly found other ways to keep herself entertained while she properly recovers.

She captioned the post, “My body told me to rest (by way of a sprained ankle from tripping in a gutter and face-planting 30 seconds into a run on Wednesday) and so rest I did enjoy this weekend… in between air bike sprints, upper body workouts, and swimming laps 😂🤣.”

Avril Mathie loves sharing her training and workout routines

In another Instagram share, the athlete uploaded a short video clip of her hard-hitting training routine weeks before her injury took place. In this particular clip, Avril demonstrated her beautiful form and swift moves as she jabbed at the large punching bag in front of her.

The boxing champ was accompanied by her trainer who gave some commentary in the background as Avril was seen showing off how she keeps in shape.

For this training season, Avril wore a multi-colored sports bra and a pair of black athletic shorts.

For her footwear essentials, the athlete decided to go with a pair of bright red training shoes that provided her with the support and comfort that she needed.

As expected, Avril had her long locks tightly tied back into a bun and rocked a naturally gorgeous face while she trained.

The post was captioned, “Coach’s commentary 😂🤣 @sweatboxboxinggym 🥊 @hayabusacombat.”

Fans should follow Avril on Instagram to browse more of her training sessions and workout videos.