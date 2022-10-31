Avril Mathie shows off her slight smile in a selfie. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie showed off her athletic figure in a bikini for her surf-inspired Halloween costume.

The Australian professional boxer dressed up as a shark attack victim along with a friend who was a shark.

She wore a black bikini bottom wet suit which she had rolled down around her waist.

On top, she wore a black triangle bikini top which showed off her curves.

Avril accessorized her costume with nude stiletto sandals and a pair of white diver’s goggles, which she wore on top of her head.

She completed her costume with prosthetic injuries on her stomach and leg, which also featured some fake blood.

Her hair was pulled back in a messy braid, which she wore over her shoulder.

Avril posed for a photo at The Gallery in Miami Beach with her friend who dressed like a shark and pretended to bite her.

She shared the photo with the caption, “Is there a better workout than laughing for 7 hours straight? I think not 💪🏽 Halloween 22 was weird and so so amazing mostly cos we didn’t just dress in costumes, WE WERE THE CHARACTERS 😂 ps. my costume was a diver that got attacked by a shark… but as the night went on, also an alligator, a barbie, myself and Elton John’s ass (swipe for videos) 🤣🤣🤣.”

Avril Mathie is undefeated as a professional boxer

Avril is currently undefeated and is getting closer to earning a world title.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, she discussed how she doesn’t just train to improve her skills, but trains to fight specific people.

“We fight to put on a show and put on our best performance,” she said. “You just don’t want to show up. Yeah, I’ve been training, I’m fit, I’m ready, but if you’re gonna fight someone of top-level talent, you want to be training for that person.”

Avril left Australia six years ago to pursue a boxing career in the United States.

Avril Mathie has her own workout app

As a professional athlete, Avril is known for being passionate about fitness, and she shares her knowledge through a workout app designed to help others get in shape.

The workout program shared on her app, Playbook, includes strength and conditioning workouts, boxing training, and a nutrition guide that includes a grocery list and recipes.

She helps her fans stay motivated by posting new workout videos regularly and sharing her workout playlist on Spotify.

Avril’s app Playbook is available to stream on all devices including Roku and Chromecast.