Avril Mathie stunned in a red bikini. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie turned hurricane-watching into a fierce photo shoot earlier today as she modeled a skimpy bikini in the sunshine state.

The undefeated pro boxer looked red-hot in the bright swimsuit, which showed off everything from her washboard abs to her toned legs.

Her long brunette locks flowed in the breeze as she turned her flawless face towards the light.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Avril currently resides in Miami Beach, Florida, and can frequently be seen rocking a bikini or workout clothes on social media.

The fierce fighter works tirelessly on her physique, and as the old saying goes, the proof’s in the pudding!

She captioned the share, “Every floridian on hurricane watch right now… 😂” and added a second photo with a punny little anecdote.

While one of her fans commented on the post, “Gorgeous stay safe 😍😍,” others appealed to Avril’s sense of humor, writing things like “Not every Floridian… Some are busy looking at photos of you…” and “Ab watch 😂.”

Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie shared sweaty workout video in sports bra and tiny shorts

In mid-October, Avril shared a video of her training routine at the Sweatbox Boxing Gym in Davie, Florida.

The 35-year-old beauty demonstrated what it takes to become an undefeated pro boxer with a rock-hard body as she threw punch after punch in a skintight sports bra and tiny shorts.

Avril often posts workout videos to inspire and motivate her 290K followers. She also uses hashtags like #noexcuses and #riseandgrind to really drive the point home.

She remarked on the hilarity of her coach Javiel Centeno’s commentary in the caption and tagged Hayabusa Fightwear.

Avril Mathie stunned in skimpy workout clothes for neighborhood run

Avril took to Instagram yesterday with a sizzling share that showed her ready to hit the pavement in revealing workout clothes.

The five-foot-seven powerhouse looked run-ready in a black sports bra and skintight lime green shorts.

She posed in a way that highlighted her sculpted back muscles, strong legs, and enviable behind.

In true athlete fashion, Avril wore her hair up and out of her face in a cute messy bun.

She captioned the share, “Just your friendly neighbourhood runner lol 🏃🏽‍♀️.”

Avril is all about having fun and enjoying life to the fullest. In her own words, “I just love boxing, it’s the thing I love to do the most, if you are doing boxing for the pay then get out of here.”