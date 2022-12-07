Priyanka Chopra looked like absolute perfection in a plunging hot pink gown for a Bulgari event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra has been turning up the heat in the Middle East, wearing an array of silky gowns and bright colors as she promotes the new Bulgari jewelry collection of which she is an ambassador.

The Bollywood starlet attended the celebration for Bulgari’s new Eden, Garden of Wonders collection, which took place at the Bulgari Hotel and Residences in Dubai.

She wore an exquisite gown in a hot pink color that featured a plunging neckline surrounded by sparkles and a clinging bodice that hugged her hourglass curves.

On top, she wore an eye-catching dark pink, satin coat with enormous draped sleeves and material that fell down to the floor. The entire ensemble gave off goddess vibes, and she looked like the queen of the event.

Of course, being an ambassador for Bulgari, Priyanka wore an attention-grabbing necklace from the designer, featuring what appeared to be flowers all around it.

Priyanka had her long brunette hair straightened and cascading down her shoulders behind her, and paired it with a smokey, dark eyeshadow that fit the occasion perfectly.

In her caption, Priyanka claimed she had a “gorgeous evening” celebrating the new Eden, Garden of Wonders collection, and thanked Lucia Silvestri, the Executive Creative Director of Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra stuns at the Red Sea International Film Festival

On Saturday, Priyanka wore a similar look that featured a bright yellow satin gown that emphasized her curves with ruching at the chest. She wore a jacket on top in the same pattern with lots of material that draped down to the floor.

She attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia where she promoted Bulgari once again.

The Quantico star wore a unique design, featuring an open front that snaked around the back of her neck with stars at the end.

Priyanka is an ambassador for Bulgari jewelry

Just a few days ago, Priyanka revealed a new commercial that she posted to her Instagram in which she advertised the new Bulgari collection.

In it, she wore a clinging black dress with mesh sleeves as she confidently sashayed around a large white mansion full of green grass and clear blue sky.

Priyanka had her brunette locks pinned up in a bun to better show off the Bulgari necklaces she wore, which were all from the new Eden, Garden of Wonders collection.

She ran her hands along bushes, showing off blue rings, and was seen laughing as she ran across the grass.

In her caption, she told her followers that she was wearing the Sapphire Fantasy Necklace that had several blue flowers all around it.