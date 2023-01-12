Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles in August 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as she stepped out to a makeup event in London this week.

The Quantico actress wore a gold sequin gown by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, perhaps a tribute to the late designer, who passed away at the end of December.

The gorgeous dress featured a dramatic asymmetric ruffle, a gold sash, and a plunging neckline that showed off Priyanka’s curves and accentuated her hourglass figure.

She threw a white coat around her shoulders to protect her from the chilly British weather as she strutted towards the event, which was being held in her name.

Priyanka wore matching gold heels and statement earrings to accessorize her look, along with simple jewelry, including some beaded bracelets and an ankle chain.

The 40-year-old wore her dark hair loose and parted in the middle and had a glamorous makeup look, including deep red lipstick and smoky eyes.

Priyanka Chopra spotted in London this week. Pic credit: justinpalmer_ldn/BACKGRID

Priyanka launches beauty collaboration with Max Factor

Priyanka’s glamorous look was in honor of the launch party celebrating her new collaboration with the beauty brand Max Factor. The collection features 18 products, including the Color Elixir Lipstick in nine shades, Miracle Pure Nail Polish in eight shades, and the Fiery Terracotta Masterpiece Palette that contains eight suits-all eyeshadow colors.

The Indian beauty, who is married to Nick Jonas, appeared at the launch dinner and posed for photos with guests, including influencers and press who had been invited along to the event.

Priyanka appeared on stage and gave a speech, expressing her joy at working with the brand. She said, “This passion project comes as an amalgamation of me wanting to do something different and Max Factor wanting to create something with me, and that was a really big honor for me.”

Priyanka Chopra watches her Max Factor billboard unveiling

After spending her day promoting the new makeup range at a Superdrug store in The Strand, Priyanka joined fans at Piccadilly Circus to see her new advert appear on the iconic landmark’s giant screens.

The actress wore a matching camel coat and pointed-heeled boots and looked gorgeous as she smiled and celebrated her latest achievement.

Afterward, she shared a short video on Instagram and wrote, “A magical evening with @maxfactor and you all… thank you for coming out in the rains and showing so much love! ❤️🇬🇧.”