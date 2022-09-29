Priyanka Chopra shows off curves in thigh-skimming dress for walk on 5th Avenue

Priyanka Chopra represented Unicef in NYC this past week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Priyanka Chopra has had an incredibly busy week in New York City, and as a Unicef Ambassador, traveled to several different events.

However, despite all the important business going on, the Quantico actress still found time to hang out with her baby daughter Malti, who she brought along.

Priyanka showed off her enviable curves in a thigh-skimming white dress that featured a sweater material and tassels along the bottom and sleeves.

She paired the ensemble with white heels and let her brunette hair fall naturally down her shoulders.

Baby Malti’s face was hidden as she lounged in her stroller, but her adorable little feet peeked out from underneath a blanket.

Priyanka revealed she was on the famous 5th Avenue, writing above the Instagram Story, “Just 2 girls walkin’ 5th av.”



Priyanka Chopra was in NYC representing Unicef

The Indian actress, who shares her daughter Malti with singer Nick Jonas, has been in New York City all week, taking part in various events for Unicef.

On September 20, she gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, revealing in her caption, “At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Later that afternoon, Priyanka found time for another break while relaxing at the hotel with her daughter. The pair sat in the window of their room, which featured an impressive view of NYC, as Malti looked outside curiously.

The actress wore a white button-down shirt dress that featured a watercolor-looking pattern with her hair clipped up, with a second photo featuring a selfie as her daughter stared out the window.

She captioned the adorable shots, “Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿.”

Priyanka represented Unicef as she discussed parenting struggles

Just two days later, Priyanka was seen once again representing Unicef, as she discussed support for parents around the world. She shared a video in which she was seen talking to advocates for children’s rights.

In her caption, she revealed, “We gathered today to discuss prioritizing parenting support for the world’s children — steps towards building a better future for all.”

The next night, Priyanka let her hair down as she attended dinner at Sona, an Indian restaurant in NYC that she owns. She wore a sexy, black dress that featured an open back with strings going across, paired with black strappy heels.

She straightened her hair and parted it in the middle for a chic look, and went for dark, smokey eyeshadow to add a mysterious vibe.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Priyanka was seen at the dinner along with a whole host of high-profile guests, including Malala Yousafzai.