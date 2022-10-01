Priyanka Chopra shows off curves in silky green dress

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves in a silky green dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Priyanka Chopra has been a busy bee this week, representing Unicef at the United Nations General Assembly, as well as attending the Global Citizen Festival.

The Quantico actress has worn a slew of fashionable ensembles, including an attention-grabbing green dress that showed off her curves in the most flattering way.

She took a selfie in an elevator while wearing a bright green dress in a smooth, silky material that clung to her body as she jutted out her hip.

The stunning dress featured a thigh-slit that went up into a cinched belt, and the top was a turtleneck with long sleeves. Despite being covered up, Priyanka looked sexy yet classy, pairing the look with a pair of gold strappy heels.

She matched her manicure to her heels, showing off what appeared to be a matte gold nail polish, and accessorized with a small green purse to match the color of her dress.

Priyanka failed to raise a smile for the selfie, posted to her Instagram Story, though she gave off a confident gaze as she looked at her camera.

Her hair was parted in the middle, with her bangs curled out from her face, and she wore evening makeup that included glam eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

The Indian actress made a joke about how busy she’s been as of late, writing on top of the picture, “Where to next? [thinking emoji] [smirking emoji].”

Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka hosted a dinner at her NYC Indian restaurant Sona

Despite all the business this week in NYC and Washington D.C., Priyanka made time to host several close friends at her New York City Indian restaurant, Sona.

She posted a video to her Instagram in which she was seen hopping into the back of an SUV and giving a peace sign as she excitedly got in the car.

She wore a flattering, backless, black dress that had strings going across to connect each side. It featured long sleeves, and flowing material on the bottom, and was the epitome of a classic LBD.

She accessorized with black strappy heels and a little black purse with a gold handle. She kept her jewelry quite simple, with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Her hair added to the chic, mysterious vibe of the ensemble, as it was stick straight and parted in the middle.

Her makeup was done for the evening, with a dark, smokey eye, and berry-colored lipstick.

Priyanka posed with several of her guests, including her husband Nick Jonas, and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Priyanka brought her baby daughter Malti with her to NYC

Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka still finds time to hang with her daughter, 8-month-old Malti.

Priyanka shared a photo in which she was seen pushing Malti in a stroller down Fifth Avenue, looking every inch the fashionable mom. She wore a thigh-skimming white dress with tassels on the bottom, with a pair of white heels.

Priyanka later showed her daughter NYC as she held her in front of a window overlooking the city. The doting mom wore a white shirt dress with her brunette hair pinned up.

She captioned the adorable shot, “Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿.”