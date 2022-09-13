Priyanka Chopra shows off curves in plunging black gown for birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a plunging black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra is all curves and loves to show off her figure in a stunning array of ensembles, including dresses, jeans, and bikinis.

Most recently, the Quantico actress showed off her sensational physique in a plunging black gown that emphasized her hourglass shape, with a low-cut neckline.

The gown was completely artistic, featuring a white ruffle surrounding her shoulders and wrapping around to her feet.

Her jewelry matched the over-the-top ensemble for the occasion, with a large diamond necklace that covered her whole neck. To show off the expensive-looking piece, Priyanka wore her hair clipped up into an elegant chignon with bangs hanging down in her face.

Priyanka was not about to go makeup-free for such a fancy event, wearing a dark, smokey eye and a dark purple lip to match.

She posted the photo as a birthday tribute to a friend, who was also dressed for the occasion, wearing a black suit with a bow tie.

She wrote, “Here’s to another year of creating new milestones together! Happy Birthday @jamesgboulter [heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra revealed she views her body as mind over matter

While you would think the actress works out 24/7 and eats nothing but kale to achieve her enviable frame, she told Women’s Health that she really prefers to strike a balance and still likes to indulge.

She said, “Life is just really fast-paced and you don’t have to kill yourself in the gym. You don’t have to starve yourself.”

The wife of Nick Jonas told the publication that she loves pizza and burgers, as well as buffalo wings. Though, she mentioned she still likes to stay fit.

Priyanka doesn’t just take a back seat when it comes to her health and fitness, revealing she believes it’s mind over matter.

She told Women’s Health, “People always say you should listen to your body. But I don’t listen to my body. My body listens to me. I can’t afford to be sick or low on energy.”

She added that it’s “mind over matter” and said she decides if she’ll have a good day, though not in a fake way.

Priyanka claimed she doesn’t have a diet and eats depending on how she’s feeling

In an even more relatable way of approaching life, Priyanka claimed she’ll eat healthier when she’s feeling like she put on some weight, and she’ll eat burgers and pizza when she’s feeling fit.

She told Elle US, “It’s such a girl thing to do, like if I feel, ‘Ughh, I put on a few pounds’ and I feel gross about [myself] I suddenly start eating salad, protein, and soup. Otherwise, if I am feeling like I am in great shape I am okay with cheeseburgers and pizza.”

Priyanka claimed she actually feels terrible if someone asks about her diet because she just doesn’t really have one.

Though she’s not exactly eating celery smoothies every morning either, and really, that is what most people would call a good balance.