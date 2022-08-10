Priyanka Chopra shows off curves in new jeans ad, calls them the perfect fit

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves in a jeans campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra displayed her sensational curves in a campaign for Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, as she showed the denim perfectly hugging her figure.

A video clip was posted by the company in which the Bollywood actress wore a white button-down shirt with dark blue jeans, showing that they hugged her body perfectly, without any discomfort or pressing on her stomach.

Priyanka looked at the camera confidently as she was shown close-up, sliding the denim over her legs and later spinning around with her brunette hair blowing.

She began with the caption, “I like to surround myself with people that empower me to be my most authentic self. That’s why today, I’m thrilled to announce my new campaign for.”

She mentioned the company’s history and concluded, “I genuinely feel I can express who I am, highlight my individuality, and show a version of myself, a confident & genuine woman, for the world to see.”

Most of the video was the Quantico actress talking about having “needs” and that Gloria Vanderbilt jeans fit them, meaning they work with her body type.

Priyanka Chopra was seen in dark denim jeans for the Gloria Vanderbilt brand

She was later shown in a picture wearing a pair of dark denim jeans with an elastic waistband and paired them with a dark gray sweater.

Priyanka threw her head back, laughing as she knelt, showing the jeans could be worn in any pose.

The actress and model looked sensational as she showed off her curvy physique, proving she could fill out a pair of jeans just fine.

She captioned the photo, “It’s always comfy szn when I wear my @gloriavanderbiltjeans Amanda Pull On jean.”

The Baywatch actress showed off her figure on Sunday in a black bikini as she lounged by the pool along with her family.

Standing in front of the L.A. skyline, Priyanka wore a black string bikini with white trim and a pair of black shorts. She is accessorized with a white swimsuit cover-up, black baseball hat, and black sunglasses.

She captioned the photo, “Sundaze 🖤 🤍,” and it received over 888k likes.

In October, Priyanka opened up about her body on the Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast.

She said, “Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was, or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal.”

These days, the wife of Nick Jonas looks incredibly proud of herself and is embracing her figure.