Priyanka Chopra shows her curves and flashes skin on vacation with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a couples vacation to Turks and Caicos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves in various swimsuits while also showing her husband Nick Jonas some love while on vacation.

Priyanka posted photos of the attractive duo enjoying a break at the COMO Parrot Cay hotel in Turks and Caicos. They were clearly enjoying their romantic getaway, with Priyanka sharing a “photo dump” of beaches, bathing suits, and sunsets.

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves in vacation shots with her husband, Nick Jonas

In the first photo, Priyanka kissed her husband on the cheek in front of a stunning beach with white sand as the sun set.

The pair were most likely enjoying an intimate stroll and decided to stop for a selfie. Priyanka had her hair pulled back into a bun, and wore a denim jacket, while Nick kept it casual in a baseball hat and sunglasses.

In the next shot, Nick and Priyanka enjoyed some time on a boat as crystal blue water could be seen in the background.

The Quantico actress donned a white cover-up over what looked like a gold bikini and paired it with sunglasses, while the Jonas Brothers singer wore a yellow button-down over a white shirt, red shorts, and daring yellow sunglasses.

Nick and Priyanka looked super close and in love as she leaned on her husband’s shoulder while he kept a tight arm on her leg.

Priyanka posted a photo of her running towards the water at the beach, and another photo in which she looked tired and in need of a nap. She laid down on a white couch, wearing tight blue shorts and a matching top, with her curvy thigh clearly visible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other photos and videos showed brief snippets of the vacation, including a sunset from a stunning balcony, Priyanka’s feet in the water, and a video of her floating in the ocean in what looked like absolute paradise.

In the cutest snap of the bunch, Priyanka wore a sexy, black bathing suit that revealed her stomach and was tied at the neck giving a glimpse of underboob, paired with shorts. Nick stood behind his wife, hugging her from behind and clearly enjoying the view.

There was no sign of the couple’s daughter Malti Marie

There was no sign of the couple’s daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate on January 15 of this year. Priyanka has so far only given a very small glimpse of the back of her baby’s head, one being a shot of Nick’s legs as he held Malti up for Father’s Day on Instagram.