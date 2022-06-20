Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photo of baby Malti, gushes over Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared a tribute for her husband Nick Jonas for Father’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of Nick Jonas and their daughter in matching “kicks” to celebrate his first Father’s Day.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, into the world this January. After spending over 100 days in the NICU following her birth, they were finally able to bring her home in early May.

Nick Jonas and Malti wore custom-made sneakers for Father’s Day

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a sweet photo of Nick holding up Malti from behind with her in an adorable red floral outfit.

The star of the photo? The matching father-daughter white sneakers that each had personalized text on the heels.

Malti’s shoes had an “M” on each heel, while Nick’s shoes read “MM’S DAD” on the back.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy,” Priyanka wrote in the caption. “What an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more ❤️ .”

Nick reposted the photo with his own words to commemorate his first Father’s Day as Malti’s dad.

“First Father’s Day with my little girl,” he said. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

On Priyanka’s Instagram story, she also shared another photo of Nick wearing the sneakers while seemingly lounging in a white robe next to their dog, Diana.

Priyanka on bringing Malti home after months in the NICU

Although the couple gave birth to their daughter in January via surrogacy, she had to spend the spring months in the hospital NICU before she was well enough to come home.

This past Mother’s Day, the actress shared a photo of her and Nick with their new daughter while covering her face with a heart emoji for privacy. In the caption, she reflected on the journey the two had been on and how grateful she and Nick were to have Malti home finally.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” she wrote. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Priyanka continued. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka also gave a Mother’s Day shout-out to her husband – “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she said.

Happy first Father’s Day, Nick Jonas!