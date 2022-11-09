Priyanka Chopra shares ‘exhausted but happy’ makeup free selfie

Priyanka Chopra shared an exhausted makeup-free selfie on her way home from India. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra is a busy woman, having just come out of a whirlwind trip to India, where she attended the launch of her Anomaly Haircare line at the Nykaa beauty and cosmetics store in Mumbai.

While she was in India, the Bollywood actress made a stop in Uttar Pradesh and various villages where she visited local schools as a Unicef ambassador.

To say it’s been a busy trip would be an understatement, but of course, Priyanka managed it all with grace while looking sensational throughout.

She packed several business casual yet sexy ensembles to wear while promoting her Anomaly Haircare line, but of course, dressed down in a Unicef t-shirt for her trip to the educational centers.

Priyanka is most likely missing her husband, Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, 1-year-old Malti Marie. The family recently celebrated Diwali together, all wearing matching white outfits.

It’s not surprising that after such a busy period, the former Quantico star would be tired and in need of some rest.

Priyanka Chopra shared a makeup-free selfie as she flew home from India

In a recent selfie, Priyanka went makeup-free and looked quite tired as she leaned on her arm. An Emirates airlines pillow was visible behind her, so it’s likely she was sitting on the airplane.

Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she wore a comfortable-looking beige sweatshirt with matching pants as she flew home to Los Angeles, California.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On top of the intimate image, she wrote, “Exhausted but happy. Will continue to keep u posted about my @unicefindia visits.”

Priyanka visited schools as a Unicef ambassador in India

Just a couple of days ago, Priyanka shared a video as she was being driven to a village to visit a school. She tagged Uttar Pradesh, India, as the location and told her followers she had a lot of family and friends in the area and had gone to school close by as well.

She wore a Unicef t-shirt with a blue scarf and had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail with her bangs parted in the middle.

She kept her makeup fairly natural, with mascara and a bit of pink lipgloss.

Priyanka shared a video of her trip to Mumbai to promote her brand Anomaly Haircare

Just before, she shared a video wrapping up her trip to Mumbai, where she promoted her brand Anomaly Haircare.

The actress even visited the Nykaa store to see the products in person, wearing a white crop top with high-waisted white trousers. She left her hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders, a perfect advertisement for her products.

Her caption read, “And it’s a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There’s really is nothing like coming home.”

She happily thanked her fans and team for all the love and support and revealed Anomaly Haircare is in the Top 10 on Nykaa out of more than 4000.