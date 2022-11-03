Priyanka Chopra showed off her business casual outfit in Mumbai. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, and though it’s been years since she went back to her home country, she finally touched down in Mumbai.

The former Miss World, who is married to Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, flew to the country to advertise Anomaly Haircare, a brand that she founded.

So, not only can Priyanka write actress on her resume, but entrepreneur as well.

Priyanka made sure to go business casual for the events, apparently packing several trousers and crop tops in her suitcase, and looking like she was ready to take over the world in the ensembles.

Standing in front of a brightly lit, full-size mirror, Priyanka stared down at the camera as she put on a power pose in her chic outfit.

She wore a low-cut blue bra top and high-waisted, lighter blue, wide-leg trousers with an oversized matching blazer on top. The whole outfit appeared in a cozy linen material and just screamed businesswoman.

Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to bring Anomaly Haircare to India

Priyanka went light on the accessories, wearing a pair of white platform heels to give herself some height, and no jewelry.

Being that she was in Mumbai to promote her brand Anomaly Haircare, Priyanka made sure her brunette tresses looked bouncy and perfect.

She had her hair parted in the middle with big bombshell waves that were definitely a great advertisement for her haircare line.

Priyanka has been in Mumbai to promote her haircare line, Anomaly, which recently dropped throughout the whole country after previously only being available in the United States.

Priyanka wore a business chic white crop top and trousers for Nykaa beauty event

In an exciting video, the famous Bollywood actress showed herself strutting into the Nykaa beauty store where her products will now be available.

Priyanka was all smiles at the event, as she went to the store to greet fans and check out what the display looked like.

She wore a white, stretchy crop top with a cutout in the center of the chest, matching high-waisted trousers, and white platform heels.

Similar to her previous blue outfit, the actress clearly packed several similar outfits for a cohesive aesthetic.

Her hair was parted in the middle with big, huge waves that framed her face, and her makeup showed off her beautiful brown eyes with dark smokey eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Earlier in the day, before the event, Priyanka made a quick pitstop at a walkway over the water that showed off the skyline of the city in the background.

She put her tongue out playfully and smiled happily, claiming she had returned to an “old haunt.”