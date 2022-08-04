Priyanka Chopra leaves little to the imagination in strapless red dress with chest cut-outs

Priyanka Chopra donned a revealing, red strapless dress alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Priyanka Chopra set pulses racing on Wednesday in a racy red dress, and it was her husband Nick Jonas who proudly showed off his wife.

Priyanka wore a tight, red dress with cut-outs around the chest that emphasized her ample cleavage. It was long and tight, hugging her curves in all the right places, and had two pieces of material showing off some skin.

The Quantico actress paired the alluring look with red strappy heels and a matching red handbag.

Her hair was parted in the middle and completely straight as it fell behind her shoulders, and she wore gold eyeshadow with matching red lipstick.

Priyanka stood in front of her husband Nick, who possessively had his arm around her waist as he stared at the camera while she looked off to the side.

Nick showed off his fashion credentials in an eye-popping outfit that featured a pink-and-white patterned, short-sleeve shirt and matching pants. He paired the look with white sneakers and his stunning wife, of course.

Nick captioned the photo, “Lady in red. ❤️ @priyankachopra,” and it received over 877k likes, including one from Priyanka.

It’s clear Nick is missing his wife, who has been on a volunteer mission with UNICEF to visit refugees from Ukraine, posting images and videos from Warsaw, Poland.

She highlighted the plight of the mothers and their children who fled the country while their husbands were forced to stay behind and fight.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently went on vacation to Turks and Caicos

Despite the pair being apart at the moment, they went on a vacation to Turks and Caicos together at the end of June. Priyanka shared several pictures of the loved-up duo at the vacation destination, or in their hotel room as they smooched their way around the island.

In a carousel posted to Instagram, Priyanka was seen kissing her husband in the first photo as they enjoyed a romantic stroll together on the white sands of the beach.

They were also seen in a second photo wearing unique outfits, with Priyanka wearing a simple white swimsuit cover-up and Nick rocking a pair of yellow sunglasses with red shorts and a checkered, button-down shirt.

Other photos showed Priyanka taking in the sun-soaked destination, with one of the last shots in the carousel showing Priyanka in a black one-piece swimsuit while Nick held her from behind.