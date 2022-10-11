Priyanka Chopra is red hot in strapless low-cut dress for wedding fun

Priyanka Chopra sizzled in a red strapless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra was sexy and sizzling in a bright red dress as she and her husband, Nick Jonas, attended close friends’ wedding.

The Quantico star wore a clinging, strapless dress that featured a very low-cut neckline.

She appeared to keep her accessories simple, donning a small, simple bracelet and no necklace.

Priyanka wore her hair down in big, bouncy, bombshell waves, parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders.

She kept her makeup reasonably natural, though she matched it to her dress by wearing a light red lipstick.

It was clearly a fun night out for the couple, who share 1-year-old Malti Marie and busy work schedules.

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of shots from the wedding, with the first being a selfie of herself and Nick. She wrapped her arm around her husband as she looked up at the camera, and Nick gazed up as well, wearing a grey suit and what looked like a dark red tie.

The pair were in the dark, with blue light around, most likely on the dance floor or enjoying a meal at the reception.

The second shot showed Nick and Priyanka with their newly married pals, including the third shot of Priyanka posing with her close friend, clearly happy to be there.

Priyanka shared a few more photos, including pictures of herself and her makeup, a selfie with a friend, and another selfie with Nick as she smiled and cuddled up to him.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life.”

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, enjoyed a day out away from their baby

Nick and Priyanka have been enjoying some days out to themselves, with the Bollywood actress sharing a video of the pair driving just a couple of days ago.

The actress wore a dark green, silky blouse with a gold loop necklace, smiling at the camera as the wind blew her hair back.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle with big waves, and she wore a natural makeup look that emphasized her very white smile.

She shared a shot of Nick in the video, who was driving in an old convertible and looking ever so stylish in a pair of plaid trousers, an orange sweater, and aviator sunglasses.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Mommy daddys day out ❤️🥰🧿,” clearly enjoying some couple time away from their baby while out in Los Angeles.