Priyanka Chopra is radiant in peach crop top and skirt for Nick Jonas dinner date

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out for her date with hubby Nick Jonas looking radiant in a vibrant peach-colored two-piece set on Wednesday night. The pair were spotted holding hands, leaving the famous Catch Steak LA restaurant in Los Angeles.

Featuring a ruched crop top and a flowy midi skirt, Priyanka’s dinner look was the perfect choice for a summer night out on the town.

She paired it with a bright red lip that complimented her glowing skin and dazzling drop-down earring.

The new mother was also sporting bold green nail tips that have been all the rave this summer. She even matched her toe polish with the same vibrant design to give the perfect pop of color.

Her sparkly jewel-encrusted stilettos and puffy cream handbag complimented the whole outfit beautifully, giving her an effortless glow.

This summer has been all about bright colors and bold accessories so, Priyanka’s date night outfit was the perfect choice for a romantic end-of-summer look.

It’s safe to say her famous husband is a fan of Priyanka’s bright looks.

About two weeks before their romantic West Hollywood dinner date, he posted an adorable shoutout to her on his Instagram, wearing an all-red set with the caption “Lady in Red.”

Musician and girl dad Nick Jonas was also a sight for sore eyes, wearing a casual tan button-up with faint stripes and a unique flowery design. He paired this flowy shirt with dark brown dress pants and shiny black dress shoes.

Nick even left the shirt open so the summer breeze could showcase his fitted white tee underneath. The famous pair have always made a splash with their outfit choices, and this Wednesday night in West Hollywood was no different!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a romantic dinner alone without daughter Malti Marie

The young parents enjoyed a romantic dinner alone without their beautiful 8-month-old baby girl Malti Marie. Malti was born in January of 2022 and is doing well despite spending 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

Priyanka showed off her love for her daughter and husband Nick Jonas by making them matching shoes for fathers day early this summer! Her star husband took to Instagram to show them off.

In the Instagram post, you can see the daddy-daughter duo in matching white vans sneakers. Malti Marie’s sneakers have an M on the back of both shoes.

Rock star Nick Jonas’s shoes feature the word “MM’s” on the left shoe with “Dad” on the right. This beautiful display of affection highlights Pryianka’s two passions: fashion and family.