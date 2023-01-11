Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous as she rocks a beige minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Priyanka Chopra looked simply stunning as she poured her famous curves into a skintight minidress for a trip to London.

The 40-year-old truly came through with a look when she rocked up wearing the skintight number, with matching boots and jacket.

Hollywood starlet, singer, beauty pageant winner, and philanthropist – is there anything that the super talented and super beautiful Priyanka can’t do?

For 20 years, Priyanka has been wowing thanks to her impeccable talent and sensational style and figure.

Earlier this week, the Matrix Resurrections star was snapped out in London, and as usual, she looked nothing short of sensational.

Letting her incredible figure do all the talking, Priyanka rocked a beige knitted minidress that clung to her body in all of the right places.

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in skintight dress and thigh-high boots

The mom-of-one showed off every inch of her hourglass curves thanks to the dress’ figure-hugging silhouette.

She teamed the skintight number with a matching oversized coat, adding a touch of elegance to her pulse-racing look.

Priyanka Chopra let her fabulous figure do all the talking in a skintight dress. Pic credit: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID

The stunner exuded style and sex appeal thanks to the pair of matching thigh-high boots that she effortlessly slipped into.

Styling her iconic honey-highlighted brunette locks into loose curly waves, Priyanka was a picture of elegance as she went about her night out in London.

For makeup, she opted for a sultry but glam vibe, rocking a soft smokey eye, sky-high lashes, and a nude link gloss on her plump pout.

Priyanka Chopra ‘doesn’t really have a diet’

If there’s one thing we know for sure about Priyanka, it’s that she has a seriously sensational figure.

But the starlet knows how to keep it real – especially when it comes to her approach to diet and exercise.

Speaking to ELLE US, she revealed how she “doesn’t really have a diet” and “wings it by the seat of her pants.”

Priyanka also told The Times of India how she can “get away with eating as much as I want to.”

As for her favorite snacks? “I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings,” she told Women’s Health.

That said, Priyanka does hit the gym and break a sweat, but only on her terms.

Revealing to The Times Of India, the Quantico star said she works out for “about an hour.”

“I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts,” she told Women’s Health.

Priyanka also likes to take part in a workout session “at least four days a week.”

Speaking to Indulge Express, she revealed how she does a “really heavy cardio-based based aerobics-meets-pilates kind of workout.”

She also added how she likes to switch up her routines every few months and is also a big fan of hiking.