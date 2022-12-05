Priyanka Chopra showed off her stunning figure in a yellow strapless swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.net

Priyanka Chopra has been in the Middle East recently for several events but made sure to find some downtime as she lounged on a boat in a yellow swimsuit.

The Bollywood star wore a strapless one-piece swimsuit, which was still just as eye-catching from the high angle at which the picture was taken.

Priyanka could be seen laying down in the water as her hair was splayed out behind her, looking as if she was living her best life.

It was clearly a weekend to remember as she shared a series of photos from the trip, looking completely relaxed. It was an enviable carousel to post in December while the majority of the world feels the bitter bite of winter.

In a second photo, Priyanka was seen lounging on the top of the boat, surrounded by pillows with a pink and white striped shirt on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The picture looked completely natural as she went makeup-free with wet hair and held on to a glass of wine with Dubai on display in the background.

Priyanka Chopra attended the Red Sea International Film Festival

Priyanka proved she’s an absolute queen as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia just a day before, looking like a glowing goddess in yellow.

The Quantico star showed off her enviable hourglass curves in a shining, bright yellow satin dress by Nicolas Jebran. The stunning dress hugged her curves and emphasized her waist in all the right places, featuring a strapless design with ruching at the chest.

Despite the gorgeous strapless design of the gown, there must have been a chill in the air, as Priyanka threw on a matching jacket in the same color and material. The entire ensemble gave off a sensual vibe, with soft flowing fabric that floated over her curves gracefully.

She accessorized with a Bulgari necklace that featured a unique design; open at the center with stars at the end and pointed decorations along the sides. Her jewelry also included a diamond bracelet from the same brand.

Priyanka made sure her hair and makeup matched the glamour of the occasion, going for a bronzed look with nude lipstick, a golden manicure, and bombshell waves.

In her caption, she thanked the Red Sea International Film Festival for having her. She received over 1 million likes, including from fellow Indian actress Mindy Kaling.

Later at the same festival, Priyanka also wore an off-white ensemble by Tony Ward that featured lots of draped sparkling fabric and cutouts at the chest.

Priyanka’s brand Anomaly Haircare is now available in more U.S. stores

Priyanka is taking the beauty world by storm with her latest business venture, Anomaly Haircare, which she recently introduced in India.

She’s clearly trying to spread the word because, in addition to being available at Walmart, Target, CVS, and Amazon in the United States, it’s now available at Ralph’s and Kroger grocery stores.

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram in which she revealed the exciting news. She was seen making an announcement over the loudspeaker in the grocery store and putting some bottles of shampoo and conditioner in her cart.

The Bonding Treatment Mask even received an Allure Best of Beauty Award this year along with Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.