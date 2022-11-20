Priyanka Chopra wowed in a black crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Priyanka Chopra got sporty on Saturday as she posed for Perfect Moment, a chic clothing brand that sells sportswear, such as swimsuits and ski apparel.

The Bollywood star wore a black crop top with white trim that flattered her chest and a tight black and white zip-up sweater. On the bottom, she wore a black pair of track pants, and her shoes were not visible.

She jumped in front of a gray background, and though her outfit was casual and sporty, her hair and makeup looked better suited to a glamorous night out.

Priyanka had her brunette tresses pinned into a half ponytail with her bangs falling down and parted in the center, while her makeup featured a fierce cat-eye and dark pink lipstick.

She accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet and a pair of luxe silver earrings that matched her white manicure perfectly.

While her outfit and makeup didn’t quite match, she could be wearing the outfit for a relaxed day at home, as the brand makes clothes that are perfect as chic loungewear.

On top of the Instagram Story shared by Priyanka, she wrote, “We invested in this brand because of how chic and functional it is.”

The brand themselves had shared the picture first, writing, “Priyanka picks her Perfect Moment favorites.”

Pic credit: @PriyankaChopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas invested in luxury sports brand Perfect Moment

Back in July, Priyanka and her husband, Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, invested in the luxury sportswear brand, making an announcement via Instagram.

In the announcement, Priyanka wore a zip-up sweater pulled down very low in a black, white, and gray star pattern, while Nick wore a black ski jacket over a white tank top.

In the caption, they excitedly wrote, “We’re proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors. 💛”

They continued, “Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand.”

They revealed their reasons for investing in the brand, one of which was that they connected with the “ethos,” which is, as its name states, Perfect Moments.

The announcement was liked over 1 million times, including by The Office star Mindy Kaling.

Priyanka Chopra recently launched her haircare brand Anomaly in Mumbai, India

Priyanka has several projects going at the moment, including her haircare brand Anomaly, which she recently launched in India after previously only selling the products in the U.S.

The Quantico star wore a series of stunning outfits on her trip to Mumbai, including chic business casual suits that she made sexier with crop tops.

One such outfit featured a white crop top with a cutout in the center and high-waisted, white tailored pants with wide legs. Priyanka styled her dark hair in huge, bombshell waves to advertise her haircare brand Anomaly.