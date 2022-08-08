Priyanka Chopra does bathroom bikini dance while dripping condtioner

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves while showing fans her hair-care routine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KazukiHirata/HollywoodNewsWire.net



Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves while demonstrating her after-pool hair-care routine to her followers.

The 40-year-old wife of singer Nick Jonas and new mother-of-one took to her bathroom for a little post-swimming self-care, displaying glowing skin and sensational curves while bikini-clad.

Going to her Instagram stories section for a little body maintenance tutorial, Priyanka upped her social media game as she wiggled her hips and told fans about her favorite leave-in conditioner.

The Baywatch actress rocked a white-and-black two-piece that hugged her figure in all the right places, putting her toned legs, abs, and upper body on view.

Priyanka kicked off her video clip in the luxury of her own bathroom, doing a fun backward dance while grasping a bottle of hair product from her hair-care line Anomaly.

The stunner appeared to be having fun as she sashayed across the floor, pursing her lips together for some duck-faces and sporting dark shades over her golden eyes.

She then cracked open the tube of conditioner she was holding, laughing as she accidentally squirted too much out and let it spill over her hand and onto the tiles.

Priyanka wasted no time continuing her show, getting some of the hair cream into her palm for a hair-scrunching application.

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in swimwear while on vacation with Nick Jonas

Although Priyanka has been a household name ever since appearing on the short-lived show Quantico several years ago, the actress has been making more waves recently as she and Nick continue to settle into being parents while ensuring to save time just for themselves.

In June, Priyanka sent shockwaves through the internet following a special outing with Nick as the pair soaked up some sun in Turks and Caicos.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Priyanka and her Jonas Brothers crooner hubby jetted off for some private time together, presumably without their infant daughter, Malti.

With the photos posted by the actress on her Instagram page, Priyanka put her physique on display in various swimwear, giving flashes of skin and enviable peeks of the tropical waters around her.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby daughter home after NICU stay

Before their get-away, Priyanka and Nick celebrated the official arrival of their surrogate-born baby girl at their home following a lengthy stay in the NICU wing.

Sharing a heartwarming Mother’s Day post on Instagram in May, Priyanka announced that she and Nick had finally been able to take Malti Marie home with them, explaining that the infant had spent 100 days in the intensive care unit at the hospital for unspecified reasons.

Posting a picture of herself holding Malti, whose face was covered with an emoji sticker, Priyanka took time to send a big shout-out to the nurses who cared for the baby during her time there.

This is the first child for the couple, who wed in December of 2018.