Priyanka Chopra displays her figure in jeans campaign, says ‘I have curves’

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves in new Gloria Vanderbilt jeans campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Priyanka Chopra showed off her curves on Monday after she was named the face of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans.

The actress displayed her figure for the new I Have Needs, Fit Them campaign for the brand, in which she was seen wearing a pair of dark denim jeans and a white button-down shirt.

She paired the boot-cut jeans with a pair of black heels that emphasized her butt as she rubbed her hand over it in the video.

The Gloria Vanderbilt brand posted a video to their Instagram, in which Priyanka showed off the jeans, spun around, and looked at the camera seductively.

They wrote in the caption, “Meet the new face of GV Jeans: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The perfect fit does exist. #madeformyneeds @priyankachopra.”

The jeans are clearly made to fit all types of women, with the self-proclaimed “curvy” actress loving that they hide the things she wants to hide.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about wearing jeans for her curvier figure

Priyanka spoke to People about her love for the jeans brand, telling the publication, “I’m curvy; I love my jeans being able to hit me in the right places where I need them to be and hide what I need them to hide.”

She added, “That’s what I love about my GV jeans — whether it’s a boot cut, whether it’s a flare. I do not like uncomfortable jeans; cannot wear them.”

Priyanka has learned to accept the body she has now

Priyanka, who is married to Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, spoke to Yahoo! News in May 2021 about her weight gain and the cruel comments she received.

She had a very smart way of looking at the scrutiny she has received, telling the outlet that she has learned to be okay with how her body looks now, rather than wishing for a body she had 10 or 20 years ago.

She said, “Well, I won’t lie that I don’t get affected by it. My body has changed as I’ve gotten older, just as everyone’s body does, and I’ve had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it’s alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body.”

She claimed she thinks society puts too much emphasis on how people look, saying, “I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside. I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe.”