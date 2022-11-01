Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in December 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as she gazed out over the Mumbai scenery this week.

The actress and former Miss World wore a matching tie-dye two-piece with a plunging neckline to show off her curves.

She wore a thin black choker and a Bvlgari Serpenti watch to accessorize her look, along with some simple gold hoop earrings.

Her long dark hair was swept up into a high ponytail and looked gorgeous.

Priyanka is originally from Mumbai and currently owns two homes there. The 40-year-old, who has been married to Nick Jonas since 2018, shared the photos on Instagram with her 83.1 million followers.

It looks as though she is visiting the Indian city for work as she wrote a caption tagging her haircare brand and also Unicef India, who she also works with. “Home. Looking forward to the next few days… @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa @unicefindia.”

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with her family

Before jetting off to the Indian city, Priyanka prioritized time at home with her family to celebrate Diwali.

She shared a carousel of gorgeous photos at home with her mother, her husband Nick, and their daughter Malti, who was born by surrogate in January this year.

They welcomed their baby home in May after Malti spent the first 100 days of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The family celebrated the festival of light together, wearing traditional dress and eating Indian food.

Priyanka wrote in her caption, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light 🪔🙏🏽❤️ PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89.”

She tagged her brother Siddharth at the end of the post, who was unable to attend the family celebration.

Priyanka Chopra wears Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans

Priyanka is currently working with the denim brand Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans.

Gloria Vanderbilt is a denim brand made by women, for women. It has been around since 1976 and is still one of the biggest denim brands in North America today.

Priyanka posted a recent campaign on her social media, where we see her speaking about her needs, as the current tagline for the brand is #madeformyneeds.

She explained her interest in working with the denim brand in a caption she shared along with the campaign video. “They had me at “I have needs. Fit them,” and I immediately knew I would be a part of this campaign. It’s a wonderful reminder to every woman out there – to put their needs first…”