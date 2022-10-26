Priyanka Chopra wore a sparkling gold bikini top for the Diwali celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra looked simply stunning as she celebrated Diwali with her husband and loved ones.

The Bollywood actress wore quite an embellished ensemble, including a sparkling gold bikini top and high-waisted, loose white pants that had an intricate gold design throughout.

The ensemble complimented her figure perfectly, showing off her abs and toned waist. She threw a sheer white blouse on top that she used to cover part of her hair during a ceremony as she held her baby daughter Malti.

The outfit was by designer Falguni Shane Peacock India and featured lots of loose fabric and beautiful, swirling designs all over.

She accessorized with even more sparkle, wearing a pair of silver chandelier earrings and a pink rose in her hair which was tied back in a low bun.

Priyanka posted a carousel of photos from the last day of the celebration, with the first being a family shot with her husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti, and her mother sitting behind them.

Priyanka’s daughter wore an adorable matching outfit that included a white top and skirt in a dotted pattern with several small bracelets on her tiny wrist and a white flower headband.

Nick was dressed for the occasion as well, wearing a long, silky white top with white jeans.

Priyanka posed with Nick and her daughter, as well as with her mother, and took a picture with her daughter in front of the blue sky next to their pool.

It looked like a big, incredibly fun celebration with lots of gold decorations and delicious-looking food.

Priyanka also shared a picture of what appeared to be an altar with offerings, sitting with her daughter and sharing in the holiday together.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light🪔🙏🏽❤️.”

The post was liked over 2 million times, including by socialite Paris Hilton.

Priyanka was not the only celebrity to celebrate Diwali this week

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important holidays in the Hindu religion and lasts about five days.

Mindy Kaling celebrated Diwali this week as well, posting a photo wearing a gorgeous dress by the same designer that Priyanka wore, Falguni Shane Peacock.

Her dress included a plunging neckline, a cinched-in waist, long sleeves, and a big princess silhouette.