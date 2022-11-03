Priyanka Chopra looked pleased as she returned to Mumbai. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra got her start in pageants, having won Miss World in 2000, and became one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

While she may be known more for her marriage to Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas in the United States, she has achieved massive fame in her own right back in India.

After being away for a few years, she has finally returned home, showing off stunning views of the skyline of Mumbai while working on a campaign with Anomaly Haircare.

It’s not surprising, considering the Quantico actress is lucky enough to have a head full of luscious brunette hair that cascades down her shoulders in an enviable way.

Of course, it’s not just her hair that has attracted attention from her fans, but her fashionable way of dressing.

While in Mumbai, Priyanka wore some stunning outfits that emphasized her beautiful figure, including one that showed off her impressively toned abs.

Priyanka Chopra had some fun in front of a view of Mumbai

On Wednesday, Priyanka looked to be having a grand old time as she took in the sights of Mumbai and made a quick pitstop to enjoy what was a gorgeous view of the city.

The Bollywood actress strutted her stuff along a walkway that sat over a clear blue ocean, with a view of the enormous city behind.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She looked incredibly excited and happy to be there as she threw out her arms and laughed, even sticking out her tongue in a playful moment.

After the fun moment, she began walking back toward a park with a pep in her step and a confident posture.

Priyanka wore a white crop top with a cutout right in the center of her chest, and it appeared to be a stretchy material that flattered her shape perfectly.

She paired the sophisticated yet sexy look with a pair of high-waisted white trousers with oversized legs at the bottom and white platform heels that would take some practice to walk in.

It was a windy day, and her brunette hair, which looked incredibly long as it was parted in the middle and fell down her chest, blew around.

The Unicef ambassador accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses, which was wise considering the bright blue sky behind her.

Priyanka is the founder of Anomaly Haircare

Priyanka is the founder of Anomaly Haircare, proving she’s not just a pretty face or an actress but an entrepreneur on top.

The brand can be found at many places that sell hair care in the United States, including Target, CVS, and Walmart.

On October 14, she shared a video in which she used the Hydrating Shampoo and Bonding Treatment Mask, claiming she likes to give her hair “some extra attention after a long and hectic week of using hot tools on them.”

She even revealed the brand won an Allure Best of Beauty Award, a coveted award among beauty brands, with Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode having also won the award.