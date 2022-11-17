Princess Kate stuns in sheer polka dot dress for visit to Reading Ukrainian Community Centre

Princess Kate visits Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in a polka dot dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Princess Kate was beautiful in a sheer polka dress as she visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre.

The sheer black dress featured small yellow polka dots, slightly puffed sleeves, and black buttons all the way up to her collar. The dress was lovely, professional, and well-suited for The Princess.

The Princess accessorized with gold hoop earrings that had pearls attached and a large jeweled ring that rested on her ring finger.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her long brown hair down and parted just off center, and let it cascade over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely and understated with a touch of mascara and light eyeshadow.

The Princess of Wales’ overall look was beautiful and put together.

Her Highness had visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in order to meet with displaced Ukrainian families and to learn about the support it provides to people that arrive in the UK as an outcome of the crisis in Ukraine.

Princess Kate is charming in a sheer polka dot dress.

The Royal Foundation gives funds to promote mental health

The official Instagram for The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a post about how The Royal Foundation has invested funds to ensure the support for young people’s mental health in Scarborough.

The foundation announced 345,000 pounds to invest toward the cause, and the post expressed excitement to see how it would impact lasting change.

The caption included, “The young people we’ve had the pleasure of meeting today will play a key role ensuring this funding gets exactly where it needs to go and makes a difference to communities across Scarborough now and way into the future.”

The photo showed Prince William and Princess Kate smiling at a panel to discuss the grant.

Princess Kate visits the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in dark green

Princess Kate and The Royal Family are dedicated to understanding, promoting, and bettering mental health in their community. Kate visited the Maternal Mental Health Alliance to understand more about how it provides important mental health services to the community.

The Duchess was gorgeous in a dark green dress with long sleeves and it was made from soft material. She had a lovely smile on her face as she discussed the important topic at hand.

This was the Princess’ first visit to the center, and it seems she was happy to learn about all the crucial and holistic ways that it impacts the community.