Princess Kate stuns in gorgeous red gown – Here’s how she honored Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton showed off her stellar style in a gorgeous gown fit for royalty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Kate Middleton simply dazzled in a gem-embellished red gown, complete with a tiara and earrings at The King’s Diplomatic Reception.

The Princess of Wales was bringing all the royal vibes to the event – and even paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Kate, who married Prince William in 2011, is no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping look.

For over ten years, the 40-year-old has treated fans with endless iconic fashion moments.

Earlier this week, shortly after their trip to the US, Kate and William attended The King’s Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

While at the prestigious event, Kate looked nothing short of sensational in a long-sleeved red gown, adorned with sequins that sparkled in the light.

Kate Middleton wows at Buckingham palace while paying a sweet tribute to Queen

What’s more, the mom-of-three even paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who sadly passed away earlier this year at age 96.

As she glided across the floor in her royal red gown, Kate also rocked a blue Royal Victorian Order sash.

Kate Middleton looked amazing in a royal red gown. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Her brunette locks were styled in a super sleek straight look for the event, and Kate opted for glam jewelry including pearl earrings.

In a sweet nod to the late monarch, Kate wore a pin with a portrait of the Queen.

Kate Middleton’s work with numerous charities

As part of a member of the Royal Family, Kate has worked with many charities and organizations throughout the years.

According to Royal Central, she has worked with children’s organizations including Place2Be, Family Action, and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

Kate and The Royal Family are dedicated to understanding, promoting, and bettering mental health in their community.

As a patron of the children’s mental health charity Place2Be, according to the Observer, Kate helped launch the first Children’s Mental Health Week in 2015.

Since then, she has remained involved in speaking out about the importance of mental health and how it needs to be at the forefront.

Princess Kate visits the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in dark green

More recently, Kate visited the Maternal Mental Health Alliance to understand more about how it provides important mental health services to the community.

The Duchess was gorgeous in a dark green dress with long sleeves, and it was made from soft material. She had a lovely smile on her face as she discussed the important topic at hand.

This was the Princess’ first visit to the center, and it seems she was happy to learn about all the crucial and holistic ways that it impacts the community.