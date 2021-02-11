Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Princess Anne celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science talking to women working in STEM


Princess Anne attends a public function
Princess Anne chatted with women working in STEM in her role as Patron of the WISE Campaign charity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Facetoface

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, has celebrated International Day of Women and Girls in Science by having a Zoom call with women who are currently working in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Princess Anne is the Patron of the WISE Campaign, a charity that encourages women and girls to pursue education and careers in STEM, areas that traditionally were heavily male-dominated.

Anne has been Patron of the charity since 2000, and she regularly supports and promotes the work that they do for women and girls.

In a couple of tweets this morning, the Royal Family Twitter account documented Anne’s conversation with numerous women who have experience of working in STEM.

Anne discussed the essential work that individuals of both sexes do in the science and technology areas.

“Stem workers are essential contributors, & equal among them, and often leading the way, are many, many women,” said the Princess Royal.

She also stressed her hope that the women will keep sharing their stories of working in STEM so they can inspire others.

She said: “I hope women already working & studying in STEM will keep sharing their stories because I have no doubt that those stories will inspire others.”

Princess Anne won praise for her work for WISE Campaign

Princess Anne’s words and support for the WISE Campaign received admiration and positive comments on Twitter, with many fans being quick to praise the Princess Royal and the charity.

One fan of Anne praised her for being so hardworking and lamented that the media doesn’t give her just credit: “Anne is a hardworking royal, and a lot of what she does is not always shown in the media.”

Twitter fan praises Anne as hardworking
Pic credit: @BevFink/Twitter

One fan of the campaign wrote: “So much to celebrate! Thanks to all who focus on improving the world for all through research, education, dedication, and action.”

Fan was quick to praise the work women do in STEM
Pic credit: @batgirljc/Twitter

A peek at Princess Anne’s living room

Royal watchers were treated to a glimpse into the private life of the Princess Royal last week when a photo of her living room appeared on the Royal Family Instagram account.

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were pictured watching a rugby match on the TV, but many folks online were struck by how cluttered and shabby looking the room appeared.

And in other Royal news this week, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed a newborn baby boy into the world.

The British bookmakers are currently taking bets on what the child will be named; Philip and Arthur are currently the favorite choices.

