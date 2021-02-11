Princess Anne celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science talking to women working in STEM

Princess Anne chatted with women working in STEM in her role as Patron of the WISE Campaign charity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Facetoface

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, has celebrated International Day of Women and Girls in Science by having a Zoom call with women who are currently working in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Princess Anne is the Patron of the WISE Campaign, a charity that encourages women and girls to pursue education and careers in STEM, areas that traditionally were heavily male-dominated.

Anne has been Patron of the charity since 2000, and she regularly supports and promotes the work that they do for women and girls.

In a couple of tweets this morning, the Royal Family Twitter account documented Anne’s conversation with numerous women who have experience of working in STEM.

Anne discussed the essential work that individuals of both sexes do in the science and technology areas.

“Stem workers are essential contributors, & equal among them, and often leading the way, are many, many women,” said the Princess Royal.

Today is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 🧪🧫🔭@thewisecampaign encourages girls and young women to consider paths in science, and to celebrate 20 years as their Patron, The Princess Royal spoke to women who are sharing their experiences of working in STEM.

She also stressed her hope that the women will keep sharing their stories of working in STEM so they can inspire others.

She said: “I hope women already working & studying in STEM will keep sharing their stories because I have no doubt that those stories will inspire others.”

"#STEM workers are essential contributors, & equal among them, and often leading the way, are many, many women. I hope women already working & studying in STEM will keep sharing their stories, because I have no doubt that those stories will inspire others."

– The Princess Royal



– The Princess Royal https://t.co/OF4ABc47ko — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 11, 2021

Princess Anne won praise for her work for WISE Campaign

Princess Anne’s words and support for the WISE Campaign received admiration and positive comments on Twitter, with many fans being quick to praise the Princess Royal and the charity.

One fan of Anne praised her for being so hardworking and lamented that the media doesn’t give her just credit: “Anne is a hardworking royal, and a lot of what she does is not always shown in the media.”

One fan of the campaign wrote: “So much to celebrate! Thanks to all who focus on improving the world for all through research, education, dedication, and action.”

