Prince William claims Queen will be ‘looking down’ on Monday’s funeral service

Prince William told military personnel the Queen would be "looking down" on funeral proceedings.

Queen Elizabeth II may have passed away on September 8, but that doesn’t mean the world’s most beloved monarch won’t be keeping a watchful eye over her funeral proceedings, at least according to her grandson Prince William.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday where they met members of the Commonwealth troops who will be participating in Monday’s procession.

The Queen will be taken in a formal procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. A two-minute national silence will take place just before the end of the proceedings at 12:00 p.m.

Prince William was heard telling members of the New Zealand Defence Force that the Queen will be looking down over her funeral service.

Isn’t it so like Queen Elizabeth II to be keeping a watchful eye over things, even after she’s gone?

William and Kate got quite vulnerable on their visit, and they also shared how difficult and strange it has been going from the Platinum Jubilee to attending her funeral in just a few months.

Greg Gifford, 31, told the Daily Mail, “One of the key things I took away from what he said was how the Queen will definitely be looking down on the whole funeral service.“

He added, “He said she would be interested in the detail of the soldiers, how the drill is carried out, its precision, our dress, things like that.”

It’s clear the Queen’s death has left the whole family feeling vulnerable, as they’ve all been sharing how they’ve felt with mourners. For example, Kate told Canadian military personnel during the visit, “Going from that (the Jubilee) to this in a few months is very strange.”

Princes William and Harry along with the Queen’s grandchildren held a Saturday evening vigil

On Saturday evening, Prince William was joined by his brother Prince Harry (who was finally granted permission by King Charles to wear his military uniform) and the Queen’s six other grandchildren as they held a 15-minute vigil. Her coffin is currently Lying-In-State at Westminster Hall where mourners have been lining up for days to pay their respects.

Prince Harry and Prince William stood at the head and foot of her coffin as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn all took their places along the sides.

It was a highly emotional moment and created a charged atmosphere as the Queen’s grandchildren all walked in. Complete silence descended on the hall, with the only sounds being their footsteps and the tapping that signified the changing of the guard.